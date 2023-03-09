House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro called on the Senate and the Office of the President to expedite the passage of the Permanent Evacuation Centers Bill.

“We hope that now, Malacañang and the leadership of the Senate will heed our call to expedite the passage of a similar bill and Malacañang should classify the bill as urgent,” said the lawmaker.

“We would have preferred disaster-resilient permanent evacuation centers for every two or three barangays as contained in HB 5152, but this was the one agreed to and it is still a good start. We just hope that the Senate can expedite their version so that this much needed bill can finally be passed and its implementation can still be included in the national budget for 2024,” said Castro.

The lower chamber has recently approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to establish evacuation centers in every city and municipality in the country to serve as immediate and temporary accommodation for people who have been displaced by disasters, calamities, or other emergency events such as typhoons, floods, and storm surges.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 7354 with 307 against one voting.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude A. Acidre are among the principal authors of the measure.

Aside from those mentioned above, the evacuation centers may also be used by victims of fire, and the outbreak of illnesses and diseases that present imminent danger to life and property, according to Section 2 of the bill.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and local executives of provinces, cities, and municipalities are tasked to identify areas to be given the highest priority in the establishment of new evacuation centers.

“It shall be the policy of the State to uphold the constitutional right of the people for the protection of their life and property and the promotion of the general welfare. Towards this end, the State shall establish and maintain a safe, fully-equipped, and fully-operational evacuation center, responsive to environmental or climatic events, in recognition of the vulnerability of the Philippines to climate change, and hazards such as the occurrence of severe floods, typhoons, and other natural or human-induced disasters, illnesses, diseases and other factors that affect the environment,” HB 7354 noted.

The bill also provides that existing structures that can meet the minimum requirements or can be upgraded to effectively serve as evacuation centers may be designated as such according to the needs of the LGU concerned.