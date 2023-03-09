Protocols activated to stop ASF spread in Cebu

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) is coordinating with local government units and the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) regional office for the implementation of protocols aimed at preventing the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in Cebu.

BAI confirmed on Wednesday that 58 out of the 149 pig blood samples from Carcar City, Cebu tested positive for the fatal hog disease.

The attached agency of the DA said the samples were collected in surveillance activities conducted by the City Veterinary Office of Carcar and were initially submitted to the DA-Regional Animal Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (RADDL) 7 for ASF testing using Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction wherein some samples tested positive.

Following the initial results, the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office (DARFO) 7 sent the samples to the BAI for confirmation.

Upon the release of initial test results by RADDL 7, the City Veterinary Office of Carcar and Provincial Veterinary Office of Cebu immediately deployed response teams for further disease surveillance in the city to identify the extent of infection.

Movement control measures are being implemented and coordination with the local governments is ongoing.

The BAI said it will provide the necessary technical and logistical support for the immediate containment of the infected area.

It also encouraged all swine raisers and stakeholders to report any unusual pig mortalities and sickness to their respective agriculture/veterinary offices, intensify the biosecurity measures and stop the use of swill.

BAI advised the public not to panic and to cooperate with the authorities on the implementation of ASF control protocols in the province.

“Rest assured that the BAI, DARFO VII, the local government of Cebu and all concerned agencies are working closely together to immediately control and prevent further spread of ASF.”

On March 7, the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA 7) confirmed that 11 of 15 barangays in Carcar City, Cebu have positive cases of ASF.

This prompted both the Cebu provincial government and the Cebu City government to announce bans on pork products from Carcar City.

However, Cebu City is still allowing pigs and other pork products from Negros Island to enter Cebu City directly despite the 30-day ban issued by the Cebu provincial government on March 6.

For his part, DA-7 ASF Coordinator Daniel Ventura Jr. said the pigs that tested positive in Carcar originally came from Negros Island and were slaughtered along with local pigs at the city’s abattoir.

The local pigs were traced back to the 11 barangays, but Ventura did not identify the barangays.

Samples collected from a Carcar City slaughterhouse were tested for ASF at the BAI’s Animal Disease Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory on March 1 as part of Carcar City’s ASF surveillance activities.

The positive test results prompted the contact tracing.

BAI regulates the licensing and registration and regulates the manufacturing, importation, distribution and monitoring of veterinary drugs and products, veterinary biological products and veterinary drug establishments.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





