PHL corn imports in ’22, ’23 marketing year reach 800K tons – USDA report

THE Philippines’s corn imports reached 800,000 tons in the 2022 to 2023 marketing year, the second highest on record, a report showed on Thursday.

A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report said lower domestic corn production and higher feed demand fueled the improved outlook for corn imports.

In May 2022, feed demand improved because of higher meat consumption.

The USDA report added that the lifting of most pandemic restrictions in the second half of 2022 resulted in a return to prepandemic meat consumption patterns by consumers as holidays, school and workers resumed in-person activities.

Growing demand for corn, however, coincided with smaller domestic supplies.

“While high global corn prices in the summer of 2022 pushed farm-gate prices to attractive levels, the increased cost of inputs, such as fertilizer, made corn less favorable than other crops for domestic production,” USDA said.

USDA added that corn does not benefit from domestic support programs compared to other Philippine staples such as rice, further increasing risk.

The report also showed that the Philippines lowered tariff rates for corn imports in July 2022 to help remedy the situation, a policy that has been extended through December 2023.

As a result, foreign supplies became price-competitive with domestic supplies.

Rising corn imports also reflect changes in the market for feed substitutes.

