PBBM’s 194 key infra projects worth P9T get Neda Board OK

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has approved P9 trillion worth of infrastructure flagship projects (IFP) to be undertaken in the medium term.

In a statement, Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the list covers 194 projects, many of which are focused on physical connectivity and water.

The list includes projects in irrigation, water supply, and flood management as well as digital connectivity, health, power and energy, agriculture, and other infrastructure.

“IFPs shall be prioritized under the government’s annual budget preparation and enjoy the benefits of expedited issuance of applicable permits and licenses consistent with current legal frameworks,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said in terms of financing, the government will source it from development partners through Official Development Assistance (ODA), the national budget or the General Appropriation Act (GAA), and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He noted that a total of 45 IFPs would be financed through partnerships with the private sector. Apart from financing, the government intends to tap the technical resources of the private sector.

This, Balisacan said, will allow the government to allocate more of its funds for investments in human capital development, health, and education. There will also be more funds to provide targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors in case of economic shocks.

“To ensure the quality and timeliness of project execution, the Neda Board designated Neda as the lead agency that will monitor the implementation of the IFPs as part of its program monitoring function pursuant to Executive Order No. 230. The list of IFPs will be posted publicly on the Neda website and social media accounts for your reference,” Balisacan said.

Some of the new projects included in the IFPs, Balisacan said, are the Panay Railway Project, Mindanao Railway Project III, North Long Haul Railway, and San Mateo Railway.

The list also includes the UP-PGH Diliman Project, the Naia or Ninoy Aquino International Airport Rehabilitation Project, Ilocos Sur Transbasin Project, and the Metro Cebu Expressway.

“Recognizing that our country has much work to do to catch up with our dynamic neighbors in the region, we will pursue high-impact initiatives that aim to encourage greater local and foreign investment and private- sector participation in infrastructure development,” Balisacan said.

Apart from the IFPs, Balisacan said the Neda Board approved the amendments to the 2013 Neda Joint Venture (JV) Guidelines.

Balisacan said the amendments aim to ensure that the JV Guidelines are aligned with the provisions of the recently amended Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) law Implementing Rules and Regulations.

The amendments are also consistent with the proposed amendments to the BOT Law or PPP Act pending in Congress, which are expected to be passed next year.

“The amendments aim to enhance competition for projects under joint ventures, ensure better performance of private-sector participants, and improve checks and balances to ensure that the project is technically and financially sound,” Balisacan said.

Initially crafted in 2008 by the Arroyo administration, the JV Guidelines aimed to accommodate requests to partner with the government through other PPP modes.

Former Neda Director General August B. Santos said through JVs, the government may enter into a 50-50 venture where the private sector and the government will put in the same amount of equity.

However, in 2013, the guidelines were revised to mandate all JV projects to be evaluated by the interagency Neda Investment Coordination Committee (ICC). Former Neda Director General Cayetano W. Paderanga Jr. initially said the move was done to improve transparency in these projects.

At that time, under a JV, the government at that time may enter into a partnership with the government on a project where its maximum equity is 49 percent while the private sector will take the remaining 51 percent.

In a press conference in Malacañang also on Thursday, Balisacan disclosed that of the said IFPs, 47 are undergoing project preparations and have pending feasibility studies.

Another 44 of the said projects are under “pre-project” preparations.

The feasibility studies are necessary before the IFPs could push through.

The Neda Board, Balisacan added, had already instructed the Department of Budget and Management to prioritize funding for the said feasibility studies.

“If these are part of ODA [official development assistance] then usually the ODA sources like the World Bank or ADB [Asian Development Bank] that usually comes also with the feasibility study. But for those that are locally funded, we have to produce those feasibility studies,” Balisacan said.

Currently, Balisacan said there are 95 ongoing IFPs, and another eight, which have already secured the necessary government approval and will soon be implemented.

With Samuel P. Medenilla