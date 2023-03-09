PBBM leads launch of special Kadiwa outlet in Quezon City

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the launch on Wednesday of a special Kadiwa ng Pangulo (KNP) outlet dubbed “KNP Para sa Manggagawa” (KNP for Workers) in Quezon City, where he lauded workers’ essential role in the country’s economic and social progress.

The KNP Para sa Manggagawa outlet is located at the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) head office in Quezon City.

The outlet is an expansion of the highly successful Kadiwa program by government agencies and local governments.

The program aims to market more affordable and quality food commodities and non-food products for Filipinos, while at the same time, giving a platform and opportunities for local farmers, fisherfolk and micro, small and medium enterprises to generate more income through a direct farm-to-consumer trade.

Moreover, the labor department is providing wages for participating sellers under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

In response to soaring food prices, the President launched the KNP program to provide Filipinos across the country with fresh and affordable agricultural and fishery products.

The President, who also serves as Department of Agriculture (DA) secretary, said KNP would not only help Filipinos cope with the effects of rising food prices but also increase the income of local farmers, fisherfolk and small enterprises.

“We will continue to do this [Kadiwa stores], we will add more, expand. It is important to put up more of these especially in areas where people cannot afford the prices in the markets,” the President said.

Image credits: PNA/Rey Baniquet





