Obesity is a disease, has negative impact on mental well-being

Obesity is a disease, not a lifestyle disease. Obesity also has a negative impact on the mental well-being and social and economic status of those who are considered obese.

In the Philippines, cases of obesity continue to rise, doubling in the past decade and with alarming frequency among adults. Nearly 4 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese, putting them at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases.

Despite being labeled a simple lifestyle choice, obesity is a complex disease that requires a comprehensive approach to prevention and management.

“Obesity is not just about being overweight; it is a chronic disease that affects the whole body. The prevalence and burden of obesity in the Philippines are alarming, and we need to understand the physiological aspect of obesity to provide appropriate management and care to those affected,” said Dr. Joy Arabelle Fontanilla, an endocrinologist, during a recent press briefing held at the Bonifacio Global City.

BMI cutoff points

In its recent survey, the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI)-Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said approximately 27 million Filipinos are considered overweight or obese. Further, it is particularly prevalent in the Philippines where 36.6 percent of individuals aged 20 years or older meet the World Health Organization (WHO) BMI or Body Mass Index cutoff points for being overweight or obese.

Over 1 billion people worldwide are affected by the global obesity epidemic, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children. The WHO predicts that this number will continue to rise, with 167 million individuals projected to experience declining health due to overweight or obesity by 2025.

Meanwhile, medical organizations like Novo Nordisk Philippines recognizes the urgent need for action and aims to educate patients, doctors, and stakeholders on the psychological aspects of obesity and the hope of defeating this chronic disease.

Dr. Edgardo Tolentino Jr., a psychiatrist, warned of the serious consequences of obesity such as stress and mental breakdown.

“The stigma and discrimination associated with obesity can lead to psychological distress, such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Addressing the mental health effects of obesity is crucial in providing comprehensive care and support to individuals affected by this chronic disease,” noted Dr. Tolentino.

Dr. Nemencio A. Nicodemus Jr., professor at the UP College of Medicine and president of the Philippine Association of the Study of Overweight and Obesity, said health professional organizations have a big role to play in communicating to the public the perils and consequences of obesity.

“Medical societies play a crucial role in addressing the complex issue of obesity in the Philippines. By continuously advocating for evidence-based approaches to prevent and manage obesity, medical societies can help change the narrative around this chronic disease. With the support of the medical community, we can improve the health and well-being of Filipinos affected by obesity and other related diseases,” explained Nicodemus.



The voice of the public

DANISH multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk recognizes the importance of addressing the psychological aspects of obesity and encourages patients, doctors, and stakeholders to join the conversation and break the stigma surrounding this chronic disease.

“As a country that values health and wellness, Denmark recognizes the importance of addressing the global obesity epidemic. We share in amplifying the conversation on obesity and promoting awareness and education to combat this chronic disease. We support the efforts of Novo Nordisk and other organizations in providing innovative treatments and comprehensive care to those affected by obesity. Together, we can make significant progress in defeating this public health challenge,” emphasized Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin.

“At Novo Nordisk, we believe in driving change in obesity by providing innovative treatments, supporting research and education, and collaborating with stakeholders across the health-care ecosystem. We are committed to empowering individuals affected by obesity to live healthier and fulfilling lives, and we will continue to lead the way in this critical mission,” noted Cihan Serdar Kizilcik, Vice President and General Manager, Novo Nordisk.

During this year’s observance of World Obesity Day on March 4, 2023, the theme is “Changing the perspectives: Let’s talk about obesity.” It aims to provide a platform for people affected by obesity to share their experiences and stories, thereby empowering them and creating a more compassionate dialogue around this chronic disease. This theme seeks to shift the narrative from one of shame and stigma to one of empathy, understanding, and support.

Image credits: Dreamstime.com





