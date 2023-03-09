New Nature Center

March 9, 2023
Ambassador Michèle Boccoz of France (third from left) and  Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga (third from right) led the groundbreaking of the Shark Fin Bay Environmental Research Center in Pangatalan Island, Palawan on March 2.

The French Facility for Global Environment granted funding of €527,000 to the privately-run Sulubaai Filipino-French nongovernment organization to strengthen the region’s resilience, and engage local communities on the management of the protected areas.

The center will serve as a venue of scientific innovations and research to enhance the conservation and protection of the island’s coastal and natural resources, said the Embassy of France.

