Meralco plans to halt collection of generation charges for 2 months

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will defer the collection of around P1.1 billion of generation charges over a two-month period. However, this will still result in an increase in overall rates for March at P0.62 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Meralco, in a letter to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) dated March 6, informed the commission about its plan to defer the collection of generation charge to cushion the impact of rising power rates.

The total projected generation charge increase for March is P0.92 per kWh. This was brought about by higher electricity spot market prices.

Meralco, with the cooperation of power generation companies, will defer the equivalent of P0.40 per kWh to April and May 2023. Thus, the generation charge increase for March will be reduced to P0.52 per kWh.

If taxes and other charges are included, the total increase for a residential customer will be around P0.62 per kWh in March, down from the estimated P1.1 per kWh total rate increase.

The final rate adjustment, including transmission charges, for March will be announced by Meralco on Friday.

The ERC said it would have to verify the figures submitted by Meralco. “Such increase shall be subject to further validation by the Commission as to compliance with the underlying power supply agreements and substantiation of any fuel pass through component, as applicable,” it said on Wednesday.