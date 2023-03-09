MBC ‘trusts’ government to address profiteering vs inflation

THE Makati Business Club (MBC) said it “trusts” that the government will address profiteering to beat inflation.

This was expressed by MBC Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr. who lauded the government’s strategy through a statement released by the organization last Tuesday.

“We applaud the government making this highly proactive move to strategize inflation,” Alcuaz said.

The MBC official explained that inflation is both global and local as it is the “strongest headwind” threatening the country’s recovery, job creation, and cost of living.

With this, Alcuaz said, “we trust that they will address not just normal supply and logistics issues but immoral and illegal profiteering as well.”

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced last Tuesday that Inflation slowed down to 8.6 percent in February.

The slowdown was expected by Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (“Go Negosyo”) Founder Jose Maria A. Concepcion III. In a televised interview last Wednesday, Concepcion said he sees commodity prices slowly going down since the price of coal and wheat are gradually declining, which leads to the decline in the prices of flour.

“So as Covid is already easing off and disappearing to some extent, supply chain is coming back; China is coming back you know,” Concepcion said, noting that the Ukraine-Russia crisis is the remaining culprit in the global arena. “Kung wala ‘yan palagay ko babagsak uli ang presyo ng mga commodities natin [Without that, I think the price of our commodities will fall again]; but it’s coming down.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued also last Tuesday, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual vowed that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) would intensify its price monitoring drive to mitigate the effects of rising inflation on consumers.

Pascual reiterated his position that the country needs to adopt a “whole-of-government” approach in managing inflation, while pursuing food security and a “more stable” market prices for basic necessities and prime commodities.

“We will also intensify our price monitoring efforts, ensuring that Filipino consumers will not fall victims of unfair and unjust business practices.” Pascual said.

Big test

THE Trade chief also noted that the DTI will continue meeting various organizations across sectors and industries to discuss the possibility of lowering the prices of products in the market.

“Nais naming siguraduhin na may sapat na pagkain sa hapag ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” he said. [We want to make sure there is enough food on the table of every Filipino family.]

In line with this, Pascual committed to continue working on improving the country’s agricultural value chain and expanding access to affordable agricultural products in local markets.

Among the initiatives that the Trade chief listed down as a strategy to beat inflation is to coordinate with local price coordinating councils to monitor and ensure stable prices and steady supply of basic goods in the market.

“Itong global inflation, isa itong malaking pagsubok sa ating pamahalaan kaya naman mahalaga na magtulungan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno nang sa gayon ay ma-solve rin natin ’yung mga challenges sa local supply chain,” Pascual was quoted in a statement as saying. [This global inflation is a big test for our government, that’s why it is important that government agencies work together so that we can also solve the challenges in the local supply chain.]