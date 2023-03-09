Maybank revises upward inflation outlook to 5.9%

THE two decade-high core inflation rate prompted the Maybank Investment Banking Group to revise upward its inflation outlook for 2023.

In its latest research note, Maybank said it now expects inflation to average 5.9 percent from the initial estimate of 4.6 percent in 2023.

The bank also expects monetary authorities to raise rates by another 50 basis points (bps) to an interest rate of 6.5 percent within the first semester of 2023.

“We raise our 2023 headline inflation rate forecast to +5.9 percent vs. +4.6 percent previously [2022: +5.8 percent] and expect subsequent easing in monthly inflation to be gradual, mainly on base effect from the high monthly inflation rate last year,” Maybank said.

Last Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that headline inflation slowed to 8.6 percent in February but core inflation rose to 7.8 percent, the highest since March 1999 when core inflation was at 8.1 percent.

Core inflation excludes certain highly volatile food and non-food items. It started increasing in March 2022 when it increased to 2.2 percent from February 2022.

The PSA said this means core inflation has been steadily increasing for the past 13 to 14 months. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/07/inflation-slows-down-to-8-6-in-february-psa/)

“We expect BSP to raise the policy rate by another +50bps to 6.5 percent before the end of 1H 2023 and stay there until 2h [second half] 2023. With core inflation continuing rising, together with ‘zero’ output gap this year vs ‘negative’ output last year, we expect headline inflation to potentially remain persistent this year. The next BSP monetary policy meeting is on 23 Mar 2023,” Maybank said.

Maybank explained that food inflation is expected to remain elevated in the near term due to high global food inflation fueled by high fertilizer and feed meal costs.

This is while the government has introduced measures such as Executive Order (EO) 10 in December which extended EO 171 to maintain lower import tariff for pork, rice, corn and coal until December 2023.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), Maybank said, also issued Sugar Order 6 in February allowing the importation of 440,000 metric tons of refined sugar in 2023.

Agriculture damage caused by disasters such as typhoons, meanwhile, could also affect inflation. Maybank noted that based on data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), and Department of Agriculture (DA), typhoons had a significant impact on farm output.

Typhoon Glenda (international name Rammasun) in July 2014 caused the agriculture sector the highest damage of P33.849 billion followed closely by Typhoon Pablo in December 2012 with P33.47 billion and Typhoon Ompong in September 2018 with P31.648 billion in farm losses.