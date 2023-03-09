Manila Chooks! opens bid vs Dutch

HEAD trainer Chico Lanete and his Manila Chooks! crew collide with Dutch team Amstelveen on Friday to kick off their campaign in the FIBA 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1 at the Amsterdam Velodrome.

The Philippines’s No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo, No. 2 Brandon Ramirez and No. 3 Dennis Santos will have their hands full on Day 1 of the competitions where they take on world No. 15 Utrecht next.

Also on the team are new additions CJ Payawal and Matt Salem.

“The expectation is for the team to go all out, it’s always been our goal,” Lanete said. “I always advise my players to treat each game as their last game.

Utrecht will be a rough customer with its towering 7-foot big man Hieronymus van der List.

While Payawal and Salem are still learning to jive with their teammates and adjusting to 3×3 play, Lanete said he’s convinced they have what it takes to play on the FIBA stage.

“They’re very excited, especially our new players,” Lanete said. “What I like most in the players are their attitude, their dedication and willingness to embrace 3×3.”

Manila Chooks! has toughened up under Serbian consultant Milan Isakov who helped trained the team for three weeks early this year.

Also seeing action in the Level 8 tournament are world No. 5 Amsterdam, No. 20 Warsaw of Poland and world No. 21 Düsseldorf of Germany.

The competition consists of three stops with the winner after completion of the series bringing home $15,000 and a ticket to Manila Masters, while the second and third placers get bag $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

In the final event, the top team will earn $15,000 and a slot to the Macau Masters. The second and third placers bank $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The games are streamed on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page.