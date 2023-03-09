Let’s stop putting children at risk

The United Nations said child labor is work carried out to the detriment and endangerment of a child, in violation of international law and national legislation. It either deprives children of schooling or requires them to assume the dual burden of schooling and work.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), however, said not all work done by children should be classified as child labor that is to be targeted for elimination. The participation of children in work that does not affect their health and personal development or interfere with their schooling is generally regarded as something positive. This includes activities such as assisting in a family business or earning pocket money outside school hours and during school holidays. These kinds of activities contribute to children’s development and to the welfare of their families; they provide them with skills and experience, and help to prepare them to be productive members of society during their adult life.

A 2021 report by the ILO and Unicef dubbed Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward said the number of children in child labor has risen to 160 million worldwide—an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years—with millions more at risk due to the impacts of Covid-19. The report points to a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years in child labor, who now account for just over half of the total global figure. The number of children aged 5 to 17 years in hazardous work—defined as work that is likely to harm their health, safety or morals—has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016.

“The new estimates are a wake-up call. We cannot stand by while a new generation of children is put at risk,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “Inclusive social protection allows families to keep their children in school even in the face of economic hardship. Increased investment in rural development and decent work in agriculture is essential. We are at a pivotal moment and much depends on how we respond. This is a time for renewed commitment and energy, to turn the corner and break the cycle of poverty and child labor.”

In the Philippines, over 70 percent of children in 11 regions nationwide were already working in 2021, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The total number of working children considered engaged in child labor in 2021 was estimated at 935,000. This was higher than the reported working children engaged in child labor in 2020 at 597,000. The PSA data also showed six of these regions have poverty rates of above the national average as of 2021. Four of these regions with high poverty rates and children working also saw an increase in poverty rates in 2021 (Read, “70% of children already working in 11 regions—PSA,” in the BusinessMirror, March 7, 2023).

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) had the highest proportion of children aged 5 years old to 17 years old working in 2021, at 81.7 percent. The other regions with a high number of children working include Region I (Ilocos Region); Region II (Cagayan Valley); Region III (Central Luzon); Mimaropa Region; Region VII (Central Visayas); Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula); Region X (Northern Mindanao); Region XI (Davao Region); Region XII (Soccsksargen); and Region XIII (Caraga).

The six regions that had a high proportion of children working and had higher poverty rates than the national average were Mimaropa; Central Visayas; Zamboanga Peninsula; Northern Mindanao; Soccsksargen; and Caraga. The PSA data showed 75.1 percent of children in Mimaropa worked and the region had a poverty incidence rate of 20.8 percent.

The data also showed 79.1 percent of children in Central Visayas, which had a poverty rate of 27.6 percent, worked in 2021; Zamboanga Peninsula, 78.7 percent of children working and a poverty rate of 30.1 percent; Northern Mindanao, 73.7 percent of children working and a poverty rate of 26.1 percent; Soccsksargen, 71.9 percent of children working and 28.1 percent poverty rate; and Caraga, 72.2 percent of children working and poverty rate of 33.2 percent

The rising number of Filipino children in the labor force is alarming, considering that we have a law—Republic Act 9231—designed to eliminate the worst forms of child labor. As the ILO chief said, “we are at a pivotal moment and much depends on how we respond”.

Poverty is the biggest reason children are sent to work. Unfortunately, children in the salt mines are prevented from getting the education they need to break the cycle of poverty.

It would do well for the government to intensify its campaign against poverty by providing livelihood support for families engaged in child labor, particularly in the regions cited by the PSA. We need to strengthen national and local policies that promote education and protect our children.