‘How we can make it work’

WE are all created equal in the eyes of God. Except, the “Heavenly Five” basketball team does not have one player under 6’ 5” tall.

We are not even close to being equal. We are all physically, mentally, and emotionally different. Each of us is born with our own genetic pattern that lays the foundation of our abilities and capabilities that must then be nurtured to allow a move in search of our full potential.

Even identical twins having the exact same DNA may not look precisely identical to one another because of environmental factors such as womb position.

However, there is one prevailing reality. There are winners and there are losers.

One of the most interesting historic personalities that in my opinion is not studied enough is Vilfredo Pareto. He died in 1923 at age 75, so he was a witness to a huge section of modern history including the Second Industrial Revolution through the First World War and the massive technological advancements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Pareto earned a doctorate in civil engineering and spent 30 years as chair of Political Economy at the University of Lausanne. His “fame” is for different “Paretos” including analysis, distribution, the index, and the most widely known “Pareto Principle.”

The “Pareto Principle” was based on his observation that 20 percent of the population owned 80 percent of Italy’s wealth. American engineer and management consultant Joseph Moses Juran expanded on this to the “80/20 Rule” where roughly 80 percent of consequences come from 20 percent of causes. Eighty percent of a company’s sales come from 20 percent of the salesforce. Eighty percent of classroom disruptions come from 20 percent of the students.

But we know from personal experience that the “Most Likely to Succeed” in high school is not always the most successful. Why? Pareto was confused why sound economic principles did not always work out similar to the “Most Likely to Succeed” who fails. His sociology held that much social action is not logical and that much personal action is designed to give phony logic to non-rational actions. We do not succeed even when we know how to succeed.

In my observation, when faced with challenges and making policy decisions—personal and in society —the “losers” tend to say, “It can’t be done” while the “winners” ask, “How can we make it work?” Playwright George Bernard Shaw wrote: “There are those that look at things the way they are, and ask why? I dream of things that never were, and ask why not?”

I can certainly appreciate those that are against jeepney modernization. It is inexpensive public transportation that stops almost anywhere the passengers desire. It allows you to become one with the traffic noise and exhaust fumes. And who wouldn’t want to sit elbow-to-arsehole with 15 strangers in a metal box the size of two queen-size beds. Don’t’ forget also that a Sarao jeepney was exhibited at the Philippine pavilion at the 1964 New York World’s Fair as a national image for the Filipinos. Modern public transportation: “It can’t be done.”

Philippines’s “Agricultural output shrinks by 0.1 percent in 2022.” Asean volume of production for rice 2022 over 2021 is up 2.6 percent; the Philippines is up 0.99 percent. For corn, Asean had a 0.68 increase; the Philippines was up 0.06 percent. In sugarcane, Asean increased by 16.35 percent; the Philippines was down 19.13 percent. We need to improve and modernize Agri production, but we need our small farms, our farmers are too old, we have too many people, and not enough water. Agri modernization: “It can’t be done.”

Here is what one agribusiness owner had to say: “The solution to the rising agricultural commodity prices is not just simply increasing production, as this could even harm farmers during harvest season due to oversupply. The fix should be broader market access during harvest time, extending shelf life using technology, and increasing storage capacity to optimize income during post-harvest.”

File that winner’s statement under “How we can make it work.”

