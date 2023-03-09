House and Senate launch e-Congress for wider participation in legislation

To encourage citizens’ participation in lawmaking, the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday launched a digital legislative management system or e-Congress, which seeks to synchronize and integrate the two chambers.

The e-Congress system and e-Congress web portal will not only allow lawmakers to work better and faster but will also give the public better access to what legislators really do.

In his message delivered by Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the Speaker said e-Congress represents the “synergy” between the Senate and the House in their common aspiration to digitize their processes, services, and records, and share information.

“e-Congress will also provide updates on the status of bills, and resolutions and report legislative undertakings to inform the public and encourage citizen participation,” he said.

The Speaker said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his first State of the Nation Address in July last year, brought up the need to digitize, harmonize and share government records across departments and agencies.

“In response to this call, the House of Representatives, along with the Senate, now jointly establish and maintain an integrated and secure digital legislative management system for the Congress of the Philippines,” he said.

Romualdez said that such an effective communications system not only amplifies the capacity of government organizations, ensures greater transparency, and deters corruption but also serves as a mechanism for public information to promote citizen engagement in policy-making.

“It is our vision to make e-Congress a key contributor in modernizing our core legislative processes towards a people-centered legislative governance and in enhancing our adherence to the democratic principles of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness,” he said.

The House leader recalled that President Marcos had set out to steer the country from challenges and uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and external shocks towards economic recovery, sustained growth, and social transformation.

He said such challenges highlighted the role of Congress in making relevant, responsive, and timely legislation to meet the administration’s targets and “to raise the quality of public service, particularly lawmaking, representation and oversight functions of the legislative branch of government, ensuring that our laws consistently reflect our values, principles, and aspirations as Filipinos.”

“To carry out this crucial role, it is imperative that both houses of Congress exercise constant collaboration, coordination, and sharing of information towards people-centered legislative governance,” he said.

The Speaker said e-Congress would use information and communications technology and other digital means of facilitating the delivery of services.

To ensure the success of the project, he said there would be continuous capacity building to enhance the digital skills of lawmakers, legislative staff, and other stakeholders.

For his part, Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe said while they are separate chambers, both the Senate and House will always be one with the people in the pursuit of a better life.

“It really feels good that both the House and Senate are coming together—united and committed —to realize this vision of creating a system that would allow the faster exchange of information and fosters greater cooperation among our legislators in both chambers,” he said.

“The gift of technology, the increasing opportunities to create virtual communities, and the rapid advancement of our IT infrastructure have provided us with this chance to create our e-system which would allow close and constant collaboration, coordination, communication, and sharing of knowledge, resources and information,” he added.

Dalipe said this program presents greater opportunities for the two houses to update their intra- and inter-chamber processes by adopting and using secure digital systems and infrastructure and online platforms. -30