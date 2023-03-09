The Republic of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently holding the Taiwan Gender Equality Week, concurrent with the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

TGEW will offer an expanded series of events showcasing Taiwan’s advances and achievements in technology and gender equality.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila invites Filipinos to watch “Taiwan Main Stage: Promoting Gender Equality in the Digital Age” on March 10 at 7:30 a.m., and the Nongovernment Organization CSW67 Forum until March 17—both of which will be streamed live on YouTube.