Gender Equality Week

byBusinessMirror
March 9, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Republic of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently holding the Taiwan Gender Equality Week, concurrent with the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

TGEW will offer an expanded series of events showcasing Taiwan’s advances and achievements in technology and gender equality.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila invites Filipinos to watch “Taiwan Main Stage: Promoting Gender Equality in the Digital Age” on March 10 at 7:30 a.m., and the Nongovernment Organization CSW67 Forum until March 17—both of which will be streamed live on YouTube.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Toddler edition of family love and laughter ‘play list’

byMaye Yao Co Say
March 9, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

Bamboo Festival

Senator Cynthia A. Villar (inset) acknowledged the presence of dignitaries from different countries who attended the International Bamboo Festival in her hometown of Las Piñas City.

byBusinessMirror
March 9, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

New Nature Center

Ambassador Michèle Boccoz of France (third from left) and  Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga (third from right) led the groundbreaking of the Shark Fin Bay Environmental Research Center in Pangatalan Island, Palawan on March 2.

byBusinessMirror
March 9, 2023