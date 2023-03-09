Financial literacy to aid girls in career–groups

YOUNG Filipino girls would have a better chance of becoming financially independent with sufficient financial literacy education, according to Plan International Philippines (PIP) Inc. and Visa Inc.

The nongovernment group and the American multinational financial services corporation are working together to promote financial education among youth and young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds and help girls take better control of their careers, lives, and future.

They launched a project to enhance and localize the financial literacy content through Plan International’s “Hope Town Hero” app. Aside from work readiness skills, the app also teaches basic financial literacy skills such as building a healthy money mindset, and has an in-game tool that lets learners create financial goals and monitor their monthly budget.

“Teaching financial literacy to girls and young women is not just about providing them with useful financial tips, it’s also about preparing them to make informed and effective decisions about their finances,” PIP Country Director Ana Maria J. Locsin said. “With these tools in hand, they can recognize and grab the opportunities that can push their potential and improve their quality of life.”

Girls and young women especially need useful financial literacy to facilitate their transition into living independently and boost their capacity to make decisions, yet many of them are not learning the information they need to participate in today’s economy.

“Our partnership with Plan International will impact the lives of thousands of young people by providing them with education and skills that will enable them to become financially independent adults who contribute meaningfully to their families and communities and is just one way we are delivering on our purpose to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid,” Visa Vice President for Inclusive Impact and Sustainability Patsian Low said.

Visa’s financial education modules will be integrated into the offline-capable, game-based app to amplify the reach, quality, and impact of the program.

The project targets to reach 5,000 young users and will be implemented in complementation with other projects under the Youth Economic Empowerment and Disaster Reduction and Management programs: Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Tacloban, Cotabato, and Metro Manila.

Based on the results of the 2017 National Health and Demographic Survey, 43 percent of women aged 15 to 64 years old decided on how her cash earnings can be used.

Further, 54 percent of women in this age group belong to households where both wife and husband jointly decide on how a woman’s cash earnings are used.

The data from the Philippine Statistics Authority also showed 75 percent of women in 2017 were currently married and employed in the past 12 months.