Execution pending appeal of labor claims is in consonance with the wisdom of the Supreme Court in cases where “the judgment becomes illusory.” (Corona International Inc. vs. Court of Appeals, 343 SCRA 512) as labor litigation takes years before it reaches the Supreme Court.

A 2021 study by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) noted that in the period 2015-2019, it took 7.2 years on the average for an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) money claims case to go through the entire judicial process from the date of filing of the complaint in the NLRC up to the date of decision by the Supreme Court.

The CHR noted that one of the usual complaints of OFW party-litigants concerning their right to access to justice is that it takes a very long time before their cases are resolved with finality. The phrase “justice delayed is justice denied” is always put to the test in many OFW cases.

As a result, the CHR noted that many of them enter into amicable settlements and accept payment much less than what they are legally entitled to under the law.

The Rules of Procedure of the National Labor Relations Commission and the National Conciliation and Mediation Board follow the Labor Code in stating that the decision of the NLRC Commissioners or the NCMB Voluntary Arbitrator/Panel, which is subsequently upheld or modified following the filing of a Motion for Reconsideration, is “final and executory” after 10 calendar days from receipt thereof by the parties.

Once a judgment has become final, the prevailing party can have the judgment executed as a matter of right. (Honrado v. Court of Appeals, GR 166333, 25 November 2005).

A party may already move for the execution of the monetary award of the NLRC/NCMB even during the pendency of the petition for certiorari with the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court unless a restraining order is issued by said courts.

Just as a losing party has the right to file an appeal within the prescribed period, so does the winning party have the correlative right to enjoy the finality of the resolution of the case. (Philux, Inc. v. NLRC, 586 Phil. 19, 33-34).

Execution pending appeal was explained by the Supreme Court in Aris (Phil.) Inc. vs. NLRC, (200 SCRA 246): “The law itself has laid down a compassionate policy which, once more, vivifies and enhances the provisions of the 1987 Constitution on labor and the workingman. These provisions are the quintessence of the aspirations of the workingman for recognition of his role in the social and economic life of the nation, for the protection of his rights, and the promotion of his welfare.

The Court added: “The duties and responsibilities of the State are imposed not so much to express sympathy for the workingman as to forcefully and meaningfully underscore labor as a primary social and economic force, which the Constitution also expressly affirms with equal intensity. Labor is an indispensable partner for the nation’s progress and stability.”

This rule is in harmony with the social justice principle that poor employees who have been deprived of their only source of livelihood should be provided the means to support their families. (Brizuela v. Dingle & Legaspi, GR 175371, April 30, 2008)

The Supreme Court noted in a case that has spanned a dozen years with the disability indemnity benefit not granted, the sad reality is that the seafarer succumbed to his illness, died and cannot now enjoy the fruits of his long protracted struggle for what is right and what has accrued to him. (Oriental Shipmgt. Co. Inc. v. Bastol, GR 168269 January 29, 2010)

In cases of litigants with medical conditions, some incur huge debts to sustain their medication while others die before the decision by the Supreme Court is released forcing the seafarers into accepting an ex-gratia, miniscule amount. One cannot reclaim the life of the deceased claimant.

The Supreme Court lamented that the claimant “has grown old with the case. He fears he may no longer be in this world when the case is finally decided.” (Borja v. Court of Appeals, 196 SCRA 847).

Unlike land based OFWs and local workers, execution of decisions involving seafarer’s claims will soon change once an escrow provision is included in the pending Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers.

The employers and manning agencies again proposed the escrow provision, which, in essence, will have significant impact on the “immediately final and executory” nature of NLRC/NCMB decisions.

They stressed that such move is necessary to ensure the restitution of monetary awards in case the appropriate appellate court annuls or partially or totally reverses the monetary judgment award.

The proceeds shall remain in escrow until such time the finality of the decision issued by the appropriate appellate court is obtained.

The amount in escrow shall not include claims for salaries, statutory monetary benefits, or those originally determined by the employer or manning agency to be legally due to the seafarer.

Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the seafarers’ division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.