Dry run for Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lane starts today–MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that starting today, Thursday, March 9, a dry run would be held for the implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue.

The exclusive motorcycle lane is at the third lane from the sidewalk of Commonwealth Avenue, the country’s widest thoroughfare, from Elliptical Road to Doña Carmen and vice versa.

“The dry run is meant to familiarize motorcycle riders traversing Commonwealth Avenue on the said policy. We will have a full deployment of MMDA traffic enforcers and we will be assisted by the local government of Quezon City,” MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes. He announced the conduct of a dry run during the formal launch held at the UP-Ayala Technohub footbridge in Quezon City.

“No motorists will be apprehended during the duration of the dry run which will start tomorrow until next Sunday, March 19,” Artes said.

Artes explained that the implementation of the motorcycle lane is to reduce the number of fatal road crashes involving motorcycles and to improve traffic flow on the said road.

Based on MMDA’s Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS), there are a total of 1,686 or 5 cases per day of motorcycle-related road crash incidents along Commonwealth Avenue were recorded for the year 2022. Of that figure, 13 cases resulted in fatal injuries, 930 in non-fatal injuries, and 743 in damage to property.

Per the annual average daily traffic count conducted by the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center, a total of 154,639 motorcycles and 10,134 public utility vehicles ply along Commonwealth Avenue.

Further, the MMDA chief added that stricter implementation of exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue will commence on March 20.

“We will fully enforce the exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue after the dry run. Violators will then be fined P500,” he said.

For his part, 1-Rider Party-list Representative Bonifacio Bosita welcomed the development, adding that he appreciated the special attention given to the riding community.

“I am thankful to the leadership of Chairman Artes as he prioritized the safety of motorcycle riders. As an advocate and representative of 1-Rider Party-list, I am appealing to all motorcycle riders to maintain order and discipline on the roads,” the legislator said.

Ramon Rodrigo “Rodge” Gutierrez, also of 1-Rider Party-list, who was also present during the event, expressed support for the agency’s rider-friendly initiatives.

“We have high hopes for the success of the implementation of exclusive motorcycle lanes,” Gutierrez said.

Under MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the right outermost lane of Commonwealth Avenue shall be designated as an exclusive bicycle lane.

The second lane and third lane of the same avenue will be designated as exclusive public utility vehicle (for jeeps, UV Express, buses) and motorcycle lanes, respectively.

The remaining lanes of Commonwealth Avenue shall be utilized by all other motor vehicles.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza






