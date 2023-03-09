DBM urges agencies to ID climate-change programs

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) urged various government agencies to identify more programs aimed at mitigating the effects of the climate crisis on the country as the national government remains keen on hiking funding for climate-related programs.

DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the national government allocated P464.5 billion this year for climate change-related programs and projects, which was 60.1 percent higher than the P289.7 billion allocation last year.

At present, the total budget for climate change-related programs account for 8.8 percent of the national government’s P5.268 trillion budget this year.

“While we are on track with our ‘Agenda for Prosperity,’ our efforts will be futile if we are unable to address climate change, as it continues to pose significant risks to our economic development,” Pangandaman told attendees of the annual Climate Change Expenditure Tracking (CCET) virtual orientation held recently.

“As stated in the World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Report for the Philippines published in November 2022, mainstreaming climate considerations in public financial management is crucial in climate change adaptation and mitigation,” Pangandaman added.

The DBM chief emphasized that it is important to identify environment-related programs and projects in the national budget and to track the expenditures to these programs “efficiently.”

Priority projects identified

PANGANDAMAN urged her colleagues in government to “keep in mind that we are doing all these to ensure that our economic progress is moving towards a truly inclusive and sustainable economy — one that will be felt by every individual, family, and entity in the country, and will benefit not only citizens in the world today but also in the generations to come.”

This year, the national government is spending P464.5 billion for various climate change mitigation and adaptation programs that include water sufficiency, sustainable energy, food security, climate smart industries, among others, the DBM said.

The programs are aligned with the country’s National Climate Change Action Plan, according to the DBM.

“Water sufficiency projects are prioritized, with almost 80 percent of the total climate change budget, followed by sustainable energy, food security, ecosystem and environmental stability, climate smart industries and services, human security, and knowledge and capacity development,” it said.

The DBM said some of the agencies and programs funded by P464.5 billion include the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (P20.5 billion), Quick Response Fund (P17.15 billion), Flood Management program (P182.99 billion), National Greening Program (P2.39 billion), Manila Bay Rehabilitation (P1.56 billion) and Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management program (P246 million).

Climate-related expenditures

IN an earlier statement, Pangandaman said the national government’s climate-related expenditures grew at an average rate of 21.3 percent from 2015 to 2023.

The CCET seeks to contribute to the attainment of climate change-related provisions in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 through efficient monitoring of programs aimed at mitigating the impact of the climate crisis. The CCET is a workshop organized by the DBM and the Climate Change Commission aimed at tracking, monitoring and monitoring programs that “help address problems posed by climate change.”

Part of the workshop was explaining to government agencies the “necessity” of “intensified” climate change planning and programming, according to the DBM. The DBM added that national government planning officers, budget officers and climate change technical representatives were also briefed about the importance of CCET as a component of the national budget preparation.