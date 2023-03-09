DAR wants to distribute state-owned lands in Pampanga

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is targeting the distribution of some 310 hectares of government-owned agricultural lands to farmers in Pampanga.

DAR said the property, currently assigned to the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) sits idle in Magalang, Pampanga.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said in a statement that he has ordered the fast-tracking of the distribution of government-owned agricultural lands.

The agency said it has recently conducted a dialogue with the farmers of San Agustin, Magalang town to discuss the smooth and expeditious distribution of idle government owned-lands (GOLs) and identify the possible agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the said province.

DAR Central Luzon Regional Director Arsenio James Ponce said that the agency would begin surveying the properties of PSAU so that it could immediately issue individual land titles to qualified ARBs.

“We ask the ARBs’ full cooperation and want their opinions on how we can survey the land faster. We will assess the result of this meeting and apply the best measures to implement this process quickly.”

The idle land set for distribution would be put to “benevolent use” because it would provide a livelihood to many farmers, which could help mitigate poverty in the countryside and contribute to the country’s food security, said Ponce.

The distribution of government-owned lands is mandated by Executive Order No. 75 Series of 2019 signed by former President Duterte.

The order indicated that all government lands devoted to or suitable for agriculture will be distributed to qualified beneficiaries, including retired soldiers, policemen, and new graduates of agriculture-related courses.