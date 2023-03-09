Compulsory retirement age for PAL female FAs unconstitutional–SC

THE Supreme Court (SC) has declared unconstitutional a provision in the 2000-2005 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL) and the Flight Attendants and Stewards Association of the Philippines (FASAP) that imposed a compulsory retirement age of 55 for female flight attendants and 60 for male flight attendants.

In a statement, the SC held Section 144(A) of the 2000-2005 is void for lack of basis, discriminating against women, and being contrary to laws, international convention, and public policy.

The Court’s ruling reversed and set aside the July 2018 decision of the Court of Appeals (CA), which held that the early retirement of female flight attendants is necessary to ensure the safety of its passengers.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who penned the decision, emphasized the fundamental equality of women and men before the law, which is enshrined and guaranteed by the Constitution, the Labor Code, the Magna Carta of Women, and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Court held that considering the constitutional guarantee of protection to labor and security of tenure, respondent Philippine Airlines Inc. failed to provide a reasonable basis for differentiating the compulsory retirement age based on sex.

In the CA’s 2018 decision, it pointed out the biological difference between male and female and how it would affect the performance of their duty to guarantee the safety of their passengers.

It explained that the task of a cabin crew is not limited to serving meals or attending to the whims and caprices of the passengers.

It said the major task of a flight attendant is to look after the safety of passengers and the evacuation of the aircraft during emergencies.

The CA said airlines need cabin attendants “who have the necessary strength to open emergency doors, the agility to attend to passengers in cramped working conditions, and the stamina to withstand grueling flight schedules” unlike their male counterparts.

However, the Court said PAL failed to prove the said conclusion.

The Court ruled that petitioners were denied employment opportunity at an age “not young enough to seek for a new job but not old enough to be considered retired.”

“This deprived them of benefits attached to employment, such as income and medical benefits, five years earlier than their male counterparts, without any factual basis,” it noted.

Aside from being unconstitutional, the Court also found out that the compulsory retirement provision in Section 144(A) of the agreement was not voluntarily agreed upon by petitioners.

The case from the petition filed by PAL before the CA seeking the reversal of the decision issued on May 22, 2015 by the Regional Trial Court of Makati City which declared null and void the Section 144 of the 2000-2005 CBA of PAL and FASAP.

The appellate court granted PAL’s petition and declared that the said provision was valid and binding.

This prompted FASAP to elevate the case before the SC.