Bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions

NEARLY 80 percent of US children grow up with a sibling. For many, brothers and sisters are life companions, close confidants and sharers of memories. But siblings also are natural competitors for parents’ attention. When brothers and sisters view parents’ love and attention as limited—or lopsided in favor of their sibling—rivalry may ensue.

Rivalry can motivate children to develop unique talents, abilities—such as in academics, sports or music—and other characteristics to gain their parents’ attention. Sometimes, however, rivalry can lead to jealousy and bickering—and too much of it can lead to aggression, bullying and even abuse and violence.

We are researchers who focus on sibling dynamics, parenting and mental health. Conflict among siblings is widely viewed as normal but, in the past decade, a new body of research consistently shows that sibling aggression and abuse are far from harmless—and can have lifelong repercussions.

Overlooking aggression

Aggressive behavior is characterized by an intent to cause harm, including physical pain and humiliation. Many behaviors between siblings fit this definition.

In 2013, using data from over 1,700 US children, we found one-third of children under age 18 experienced physical, property or psychological sibling victimization in the previous year. In fact, sibling aggression is the most common form of family violence, with more children victimized by a sibling than by a caregiver. It’s a form of family violence not talked about, despite its ubiquity.

Parents often rationalize aggressive sibling behavior—it’s just rivalry, it’s normal, no one got hurt. Sometimes adults even think it’s good for kids’ development to deal with aggressive behavior—that it makes them tougher.

For some, sibling aggression can be chronic and cross over to sibling abuse, which can leave physical or psychological injuries. Abuse involves objects, weapons, multiple tormentors or sexual assaults. A widely held view is aggression between siblings cannot be abuse. But for a surprising number of children, it is. This false belief has led to many suffering in silence.

Long term effects

Sibling aggression is linked to worse mental and physical health across the life span of the perpetrators and victims. Both experience higher rates of depression, substance use, delinquency and sleeplessness. Additionally, data shows just one incident of victimization at the hands of a sibling is linked to worse mental health in childhood and adolescence. Experiences of sibling aggression also influence other relationships. Parent-child relationships can suffer. Some victims may become estranged from their sibling and parents. Additionally, sibling aggression and victimization behavior is often reflected in peeranddating relationships.

Prevention and intervention

Parents often want simply to stop the behavior and move on—or ignore it. However, this is a missed opportunity for teaching important social skills. To help children have positive relationships in their lives, parents should teach how to navigate conflicts in a healthy way.

When aggressive behavior occurs, parents should immediately interrupt it. Without taking sides, parents can help their children from a young age learn skills that lessen aggression, such as listening, seeing another person’s perspective, managing anger, negotiating and problem-solving.

In cases of sibling abuse, teaching siblings conflict resolution skills is not appropriate. Engaging in mediation may further victimize the targeted child when there is a power imbalance and potential or actual serious harm present. Being victimized and abused is not a form of rivalry; it requires the family to seek help from a mental or physical health professional. Research shows it’s time to change the commonplace idea that aggressive sibling dynamics are harmless. Caregivers should take these behaviors as seriously as they do peer bullying or other forms of family violence. Addressing sibling aggression and abuse can improve children’s mental and physical well-being—as well as the quality of their relationships, both inside and outside the family. THE CONVERSATION