Bringing hope to 80,000 Filipino children and youth through peacebuilding project

byBusinessMirror
March 9, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ON Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, Save the Children Philippines, with the support of the European Union, spearheaded the launch of the Supporting an Enabling Atmosphere for Children and Youth Network for Peacebuilding Goals or Senang (Serenity and Happiness in Malay) Project.

It will be implemented within the next three years in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), including urban and rural areas from Muslim dominant conflict-affected communities in the Philippines.

Senang’s primary objective is to ensure that 80,000 children and youth in Mindanao will live in a peaceful environment.

To do this, the project will contribute in preventing human-induced conflicts, respond to crises, foster children and youth’s meaningful participation on social cohesion, provide opportunities for intergenerational, intercultural, and interreligious dialogues, create safe and neutral spaces, and promotion of peace and tolerance through arts and culture.

 “The EU is a reliable, trusted and neutral partner supporting peace and development in Mindanao,” said Frederic Grillet, first secretary for the political, press and information section of the EU Delegation to the Philippines.

“This meaningful project aligns and supports the existing peace efforts and initiatives of the government and other relevant agencies whose aims are to prevent conflict, respond to crisis and build peace, reflecting how the key roles of children and young people play in the achievement of a peaceful society,” Grillet said.

 “We continue our commitment to seek durable solutions and bridge the humanitarian-peace-justice and development nexus. Peace education and inclusive spaces of children and youth participation are our key approaches that will drive our goal to provide a fair and equal world for and with children,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, CEO of Save the Children Philippines.

“We believe it is vital for all of us to work together to address the root causes of conflict. We could do this by actively engaging residents, especially the youth, in the affected communities in countering conflicts and facilitating peace-promoting approaches,” said Susana Guadalupe Marcaida, executive director of local

conflict transformation and peace sustainability of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

 The event was attended by representatives from OPAPRU, Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO)-INNOTECH, the Transitional Justice and Reconciliation Commission, and various ministries and youth groups in BARMM.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
NAVPS Performance

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of March 9, 2023) 

byPhilippine Investment Funds Association
March 9, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions

NEARLY 80 percent of US children grow up with a sibling. For many, brothers and sisters are life companions, close confidants and sharers of memories. But siblings also are natural competitors for parents’ attention. When brothers and sisters view parents’ love and attention as limited—or lopsided in favor of their sibling—rivalry may ensue.

byCorinna Jenkins Tucker / University of New Hampshire
March 9, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Toddler edition of family love and laughter ‘play list’

LAST week, I discussed about the weekend “play list” for infants that involved easy-to-follow routines with sensory play incorporated into baby’s daily activities.  For parents with toddlers who did not start with these play routines, there is no need to worry at all.  Your toddlers are just as open and ready to start their happy learning journeys at this stage.

byMaye Yao Co Say
March 9, 2023