BIR Region-7A eyes over ₧97B in revenue collections this year

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Region-7A (Quezon City) eyes to increase its revenue collections this year by at least 11 percent year-on-year to over P97 billion on the back of better individual tax payments, its director said.

BIR Region-7A Regional Director Mahinardo G. Mailig said they plan to surpass the P87.5 billion taxes collected by the regional office last year.

BIR Region-7A’s total tax collections last year was 8.72-percent higher than the P80.4891 billion it collected in 2021. BIR Region-7A is the second biggest revenue region in the country in terms of annual tax collections behind Makati City.

“We are planning to surpass that. We are planning to increase actual collections by 11 percent,” Mailig told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the region’s tax campaign kickoff in Quezon City last Wednesday.

Mailig disclosed that it was the region’s internal target since the BIR main office has yet to release the breakdown of annual collection target per revenue region this year. The BIR, as a whole, is targeting to collect nearly P2.6 trillion in taxes this year, about P259 billion higher than the P2.34 trillion it collected last year.

Challenges

MAILIG said one of the challenges they plan to overcome this year through intensified enforcement is the reduction in the individual income tax rates following the implementation of the second tranche of the salary tax reduction as mandated by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or “Train,” law (Republic Act 10963).

Under the Train law, the tax rate for individuals earning between P250,000 to P8 million would be slashed further by 2-percentage points to 5-percentage points depending on their tax brackets. The reductions in personal income tax took effect last January 1.

For example, the personal income tax of individuals earning between P250,000 to P400,000 would now be 15 percent of excess over P250,000 from 20 percent of excess over P250,000 before.

“We need to surpass that challenge. We will improve our enforcement to cover the reduction in individual income taxes,” Mailig told the BusinessMirror.

He said the region would gather all the necessary data to determine the extent of the impact of the reduction in individual income taxes on the region’s overall collections.

Mailig added that BIR Region-7A is also intensifying its digitalization efforts to improve its collections as part of the overall policy thrust of the BIR main office.

“We follow the policy of the national [office]. Today, we have electronic payment systems; our registrations are electronic as well as other services are online already,” he said.

Celebrities

MAILIG noted that celebrities and media personalities’ tax payments contribute significantly to the region’s overall collections.

In fact, Mailig added that they are also banking on the influence of celebrities, media personalities, online influences and content creators in urging the public to pay their taxes correctly and punctually.

“The celebrities are paying and we are always monitoring them. We also monitor the influencers and content creators and they are also paying properly,” he said.

The region recognized its top taxpayers during the Wednesday event that included celebrities and personalities such as Coco Martin, Anne Curtis-Smith, Willie Revillame, Maja Salvador, Michael V., Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Liza Soberano, and Vic Sotto, among others.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui emphasized the importance of Region-7A in the bureau’s overall revenue collections as it is “one of the largest metropolises” in the country “in terms of population” and economic activity. Lumagui pointed out that Region-7A has been surpassing its tax collection targets at least in the past two years, noting that it was able to collect P80.4 billion in 2021 when businesses are “still adjusting to the new normal.”

Region-7A exceeded its tax collection targets in 2021 by 7 percent and by 8.9 percent in 2022, Lumagui added. The BIR Region-7A comprises four revenue districts: Regional District Office 28 (Novaliches), Regional District Office 38 (North Quezon City), Revenue District Office 39 (South Quezon City) and Revenue District Office 40 (Cubao).