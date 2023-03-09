Benilde Lady Blazers target NCAA volleyball semis

DEFENDING champion College of Saint Benilde guns for the first semifinals berth as it tangles with Letran Friday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Ranged against the Lady Knights who dealt them their lone set loss last year when they pulled off a perfect 11-0 title run, the Lady Blazers are bracing for another tough battle in the 2 p.m. match.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta—4-1 won-lost in a tie with Letran in second place—takes on San Beda in the day’s other match at 12 noon.

Saint Benilde was dragged to five setters in its last two matches, including Tuesday’s 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13 squeaker over Mapua.

Last season’s Finals MVP Gayle Pascual will lead the Lady Blazers, especially when things are hanging in the balance.

The Lady Knights have won their last three matches to gain a share of the No. 2 spot and having Cha Cuñada back in the groove after recovering from an injury which made her miss the season opener, definitely boosted the squad.

The Mary Rhose Dapol-led Lady Altas are tipped to post another win streak against the Lady Red Spikers.

After absorbing its first loss of the season to Saint Benilde, Perpetual Help regained its winning ways with a 26-24, 25-23, 25-16 romp of San Sebastian last Sunday.

San Beda hopes to follow up last Sunday’s 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 conquest of Jose Rizal University.