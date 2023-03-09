Bamboo Festival

March 9, 2023
Senator Cynthia A. Villar (inset) acknowledged the presence of dignitaries from different countries who attended the International Bamboo Festival in her hometown of Las Piñas City.

She thanked Israel’s ambassador Ilan Fluss and his spouse Gila, Austrian ambassador Johann Brieger and spouse Roswitha, Swedish ambassador Annika Thunborg and spouse Aaron Tovish, French ambassador Michèle Boccoz, Belgian ambassador Michel Parys, Brazil’s ambassador Antonio J.M. de Souza e Silva, German cultural attaché Kai Tomzig and Japan’s deputy chief of mission Kenichi Matsuda for witnessing the momentous event.

