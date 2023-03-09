Australia sees wheat exports plunging 20 percent on drier climate

Australia, the world’s second-largest wheat exporting country, is likely to see shipments slump 20 percent from record levels in the coming financial year as production tumbles because of a shift to a drier climate pattern.

Exports will probably fall to 22.5 million tons in 2023-24 from an all-time high of 28 million tons a year earlier, while output is set to decrease to 28.2 million tons from 39.2 million tons, government forecaster Abares said. The figure for the harvest just completed is up from 36.6 million tons estimated in December. Planting for the coming crop only gets under way in April.

Supplies of the food staple from Australia have helped to cap global prices in the past year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine choked shipments and sent the grain to a record. Production in Australia was boosted by plentiful rains from the La Niña weather event, and a return to less favorable, drier conditions is expected in the coming months, the agency said in a report.

More from Abares:

The agricultural sector will be “affected by a flip into El Niño or positive IOD led drought-like conditions” in 2023–24, according to assumptions based on statistical analysis and climate modeling.

The Indian Ocean Dipole refers to a pattern of changes in sea surface temperatures in the western and eastern tropical Indian Ocean.

“Our expectation is that the climate’s going to shift towards a dry pattern,” Abares Executive Director Jared Greenville said in an interview. “We’ve had a run of three really wet years and that’s really unusual in the historical record.”

But given factors such as levels of water storage and soil moisture, production should still remain at about an average level, he said. Winter rainfall is a key uncertainty in terms of climate change.

Canola production in Australia is expected to decline by 35 percent to 5.4 million tons in 2023–24 on expectations of drier conditions.

Barley output is likely to shrink 30 percent to 9.9 million tons in 2023-24, while sorghum production is forecast to contract 28 percent.

The value of crop production is likely to fall to A$46 billion ($31 billion) in 2023-24 from a record A$54 billion, largely driven by a drop of about a third in the value of wheat, barley and canola output.

Livestock production will remain relatively steady at A$35 billion. In 2023–2024, the value of agricultural exports is forecast to fall to A$64 billion from A$75 billion a year earlier.

Peru’s copper

The government of Peru, the second-biggest producer of copper and zinc, expects that shipments of the commodities will begin to normalize within days as the nation’s worst street protests in decades ease.

“The issue of protests has been reduced to a minimum at this time,” Oscar Vera, newly-appointed energy and mines minister, said in an interview. “The mining corridor is now open and in the coming days, mineral will begin to be taken out.”

The full resumption of shipments will come as a relief to tight global metal markets, which were roiled by a surge of protests prompted by the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo. The months of unrest—which constrained the transport of metal to ports and supplies to mines—embroiled operations by companies including Glencore Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc., while highlighting risks to commodity output from emerging markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Toronto on Monday, Vera said authorities eased tensions by establishing lines of communication with communities and understanding their concerns. In many cases, conflicts related to stalled investments in local water and health projects, he said, adding that the government has stepped up efforts to ensure public works get done.

To be sure, unrest lingers in some areas. In Puno, home to some of the worst protests, roadblocks have continued even after those in other mining regions were lifted. While Minsur SA’s giant San Rafael tin mine has restarted operations after a 45-day halt, it’s still a long way from full capacity.

Minister Vera said direct and ongoing communication and concrete action to address demands were paying off—even at MMG Ltd.’s Las Bambas mine, which has endured more than 400 days of roadblocks in its seven-year history.

With blockades at a minimum, Las Bambas will probably resume copper transport “between today and tomorrow,” Vera said. He said he’s hoping there’ll be a lasting solution with a military presence along roads and authorities on the ground to make sure mine commitments are met. There are also proposals to change the route used to transport ore to port.

Peru’s copper production is likely to have taken a hit from the protests, but Vera said he was “very optimistic that in the coming days everything starts to normalize,” with output recovering over the rest of the year.

The government has identified a total of $6.9 billion in mining investments this year and next, made up of seven likely projects. Still, there are some projects, such as Southern Copper Corp.’s Tia Maria, that while technically sound, require further work to convince local communities of the benefits, he said.