Areit Inc., the real estate investment trust (REIT) of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), said it will conduct a third property-for-share swap with its sponsor, involving prime property in Makati including a portion of its shopping mall.

The transaction, the company said in its disclosure, will involve flagship offices and malls with an aggregate value of P22.48 billion for 607.55 million Areit primary common shares, as validated by a third-party fairness opinion.

The assets are mainly located in the Makati central business district, specifically, the newest One Ayala Avenue East and West BPO Towers at the corner of Ayala Avenue and EDSA, as well as the Glorietta 1 and 2 shopping mall wing and BPO buildings at Ayala Center.

Aside from these, the MarQuee mall in Angeles, Pampanga, located close to the Angeles exit of the North Luzon Expressway, will also be added to Areit’s portfolio.

These assets have a combined gross leasable area (GLA) of 190,000 square meters, an overall occupancy rate of 99 percent and a weighted average lease expiry of 14.5 years.

“The rebound of commercial businesses is an opportunity for Areit to widely diversify its assets with more retail buildings. The infusion of Glorietta 1 and 2 mall and BPO buildings, as well as the brand new One Ayala Avenue BPO towers, is testament to Areit as Ayala Land’s flagship REIT,” Areit President and CEO Carol T. Mills said.

“As we did in the last two years, we are committed to continually grow and diversify our assets to increase shareholder value for Areit while ALI maximizes capital recycling and reinvests further in Philippine real estate.”

Areit’s board of directors approved the transaction on Tuesday, March 7 and the deal is subject to the approval of shareholders at their annual meeting late next month and other regulatory bodies afterwards.

Ayala Land and Areit are both targeting to complete the transaction within the year, the companies said.

Since its initial public offering, Areit said it has exceeded its growth plans, resulting in a 52-percent total shareholder return.

The company started with 153,000 square meters, equivalent to P30 billion in assets under management in 2020. By December 2021, the company has grown to 549,000 square meters, equivalent to P53 billion.

Today, Areit stands at 673,000 square meters, equivalent to P64 billion, more than double since it was listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

This new infusion in 2023 will almost triple the company’s assets to P87 billion and boost its GLA more than five-fold to 863,000 square meters from when it became public.