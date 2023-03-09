Almazan subs for injured June Mar Fajardo in PBA All-Star

MERALCO’S Raymond Almazan was named as replacement for the injured six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer in the Philippine Basketball Association All Star game this weekend at the Passi Arena in Passi City, Iloilo.

“It’s a great honor to substitute for June Mar Fajardo, who is a dominant player of our time,” Almazan told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “It’s going to be fun and exciting. I’m ready.”

The 6-foot-7 Almazan was an appropriate substitute for the 6-foot-11 Fajardo, who injured his left knee during the Beermen’s game in the recent East Asia Super League Champions’ Week in Japan.

BusinessMirror learned that Fajardo—who was supposed to play for Team Japeth against Team Scottie in the Sunday spectacle—would undergo an MRI test on his knee.

Almazan will also play in the Obstacle Challenge at the start of the Skills Challenge on Friday where he would try to unseat Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, a three consecutive champion of the event.

The other participants are NorthPort’s JM Calma, Blackwater’s Ato Ular, Converge’s Justin Arana, Terrafirma’s Joseph Gabayni, Magnolia’s James Laput, TNT’s Dave Marcelo, Phoenix’s Larry Muyang, Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and San Miguel Beer’s Jeepy Faundo.

High-flying David Murrell of Converge, Tyrus Hill of Blackwater, Brandon Ganuelas Rosser of NLEX and Chris Lalata of Phoenix are competing in the slam dunk contest.

In the three-point contest, the candidates are Meralco’s Aaron Black, NLEX’s Kevin Alas, Phoenix’s Tyler Tio, Ginebra’s Jeremiah Gray, Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, San Miguel Beer’s Marcio Lassiter, Blackwater’s RK Ilagan, Magnolia’s Paul Lee, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Converge’s Jerrick Balanza, TnT’s RR Pogoy and Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson.

Team Greats of Richard del Rosario and Team Stalwarts of Caloy Garcia will clash on Friday at 5:45 p.m. after the Skills Challenge.