ACEN eyes ₧32B in loan facilities

ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of conglomerate Ayala Corp., is eyeing to tap credit facilities worth up to P32 billion.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange Wednesday, the “procurement of additional credit facilities of up to P32 billion” was discussed during the company’s regular board meeting last March 7.

“These are loan facilities we are arranging with various lenders, with no specific timing for use yet,” the company said.

Other matters discussed during the board meeting include an execution of a keep whole agreement with Axia Power Holdings Philippines Corp. in relation to the proposed participation by Ingrid Power Holdings, Inc. in a bidding for ancillary services with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines; amendment of Articles of Incorporation to create preferred shares via reclassification of100 million unissued common shares into preferred shares; and offering/issuance, and/or private placement, and listing of preferred shares, subject to stockholders’ and regulatory approvals.

ACEN is targeting to reach 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030. It is also committed to transition the company’s generation portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and to become a Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.

At present, the company has about 4,000 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

“ACEN announced the adoption of a new corporate vision and strategy that targets 20 GW of attributable renewables capacity by 2030. With a strong balance sheet, robust pipeline, and a highly energized organization, ACEN is making significant strides toward accelerating the energy transition in the region.”