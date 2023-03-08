Women deserve the world at Newport World Resorts

This March, the spotlight shines on all the wonderful women the world over for the grand celebration of Women’s Month. The special season made for her is the perfect time to express love and appreciation not just for all that they do, but also for all that they are. Newport World Resorts makes this celebration all for her with lovely treats, empowering events, sweet gifts, and all the good things in the world that she deserves.

Hilton Manila’s very own International Women’s Month celebration from March 8 to 31, 2023, “Legally Pink”, will feature gastronomic experiences including power lunches, specially curated buffet offerings, and afternoon tea available every Friday, all in lovely pink. Kusina Sea Kitchens, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, treats guests with a special “Buy 3, Get 1 Free” dinner buffet paired with free-flowing Pink Moscato for the ladies, with delectable spread of pink desserts every Wednesday. Price starts at PHP 2,800+ per person.

Marriott Hotel Manila is throwing a brilliant celebration by giving ladies a 50% discount on their lunch and dinner buffet at the Marriott Cafe. Make plans with the gals for International Women’s Day and avail the new discounted rate of Php 1,750 for lunch and dinner buffet on March 8.

Marriott Hotel Manila raises its glass to the ladies with an exclusive discount in some of the finest wine selections from the Greatroom.

The world’s gathering place, Sheraton Manila Hotel, makes the family bonding and group outings extra special for all amazing wives, sisters, grandmothers, and girl friends with an exclusive 20% discount on lunch and dinner buffet at S Kitchen from March 8 to 10. Make their hearts and appetite full from a wide spread of international dishes and elevated Filipino cuisine.

The beauty of female artistry takes center stage in the “Proudly Femme” celebration of Newport Mall. The Newport Mall-seum presents “Womankind”, a stunning showcase of artworks using different mediums and perspectives made by 36 women creatives from the Art Show Philippines. With each piece reflecting the beauty and strength of a woman, witness the greatness of creative Filipinas at the exhibit located at The Plaza from March 3 to 12.

Filipina creatives showcase the beauty of female artistry in the “Womankind” art exhibit at Newport Mall.

Centrally located within a prime tourism spot, right across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, Newport World Resorts boasts of the highest hotel room key count in a single property with five international hotel brands, MARRIOTT Hotel Manila, SHERATON Manila Hotel, HOTEL OKURA Manila, HILTON Hotel Manila, and HOLIDAY INN Express Manila-Newport City. The sprawling property also features a wide range of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) venues, including a three-story convention center that houses the country’s largest hotel ballroom, the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

At Newport World Resorts, entertainment and lifestyle options abound. The award-winning Newport Performing Arts Theater seats over 1,700 audiences for live entertainment from plays and musicals to concerts and amazing performances. Likewise, the Newport Grand Wing’s The Grand Bar and Lounge and the Newport Garden Wing’s Bar 360 and El Calle Food and Music Hall provide nightly live entertainment for guests and patrons. The Newport Mall features international luxury brands and the state-of-the-art Newport Cinemas. Also within Newport City, are over 50 restaurants and dining outlets offering a diverse selection of local and international cuisine, prepared by top Filipino and international chefs.