Use of biofuel in SPUG areas eyed

byLenie Lectura
March 8, 2023
2 minute read
The National Power Corp. (Napocor) and APTI Renewable Energy Corp. (APTI REC) will jointly explore the possibility of utilizing biofuel and bio-mass hybrid power in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas.

APTI REC is a subsidiary of Asian Pyrochem Technologies Inc., an authorized export and import channel of the Governments of Indonesia and the Philippines under a government-to-government energy program through PT PP Persero TBK and Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC).

Napocor and APTI REC signed last Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“The MOU will allow us to access APTI REC’s technology on the use of biofuel or palm oil as an alternative fuel. Together, we shall also collaborate to build a prototype bioenergy renewable energy power plant that uses palm oil and develop an integrated logistical and technical system for the production of biofuel and biomass,” Napocor President Fernando Martin Roxas said, adding that this move is part of the state firm’s sustainability agenda meant to gradually minimize its operation’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Signing on behalf of APTI REC is its president and CEO, Harley Luis T. Leaño. “We are happy to share our knowledge and experiences and to have found an ally in championing renewable energy in Napocor. This partnership will not only pursue energy development but will also help alleviate poverty in the countryside,” said Leaño.

Napocor said that there is a potential for the application of APTI REC’s technology in SPUG since most of these areas can be converted into palm oil plantations.

“Apart from high fuel prices, off-grid areas also suffer from inclement weather situations that sometimes hinder the delivery of fuel which in turn affects their power supplies. If we can develop a model of this technology on various SPUG areas, we can save costs on fuel and hauling,” said Roxas.

Roxas said the success of the partnership and the programs that will stem from it will eventually help Napocor achieve “more affordable, and cleaner and renewable energy while providing additional livelihood opportunities in the off-grid areas.”

Napocor, as mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 or Republic Act 9136, is tasked to perform missionary electrification in the farthest communities and islands not connected to the main grid. It is in this capacity that the corporation operates 281 SPUG plants in 189 municipalities across 35 provinces in the country.

Total
Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

