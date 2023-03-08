The Bold, Brave and Beautiful at Hilton Philippines

Hilton Philippines, with its three properties namely: Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila, and Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, is proud to announce “The Bold, Brave and Beautiful”, a region-wide campaign intended to celebrate women and their unwavering spirit and strength.
As a tribute to the countless women who continue to inspire, push boundaries, and make their mark on this ever-changing and fast-paced world, Hilton Hotels and Resorts across Philippines, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, will run a month-long celebration of womanhood with thoughtful offers dedicated to all ladies. These promotions will run from March 8 to 31, 2023.
Celebrations at Conrad Manila will feature various activities that honor and uplift women, including special cocktails and spa packages.
“Here at Conrad Manila, we believe that a woman’s touch has the ability to transform anything into something magical, significant and impactful. We are proud to have this platform to honor our female colleagues, guests, friends and family in a meaningful and beautiful celebration,” shares Fabio Berto, hotel general manager.
Titled “Legally Pink,” Hilton Manila’s very own International Women’s Month celebration will feature various activities including power lunches, afternoon tea, and specially curated buffet offerings, all in lovely pink.
“We believe that women are the backbone of society and play a critical role in shaping our world,” says John Lucas, hotel general manager, adding that, “through this campaign, we hope to provide a platform to uplift women everywhere.”
Meanwhile, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, the iconic destination resort North of Metro Manila, honors women through gastronomic adventures.
“Studies have shown the importance of gender parity in societal development. As a woman, I am aware that the myriad of roles we hold – from childcare at home or as leaders in businesses – have immeasurable impacts on society. Women deserve to be celebrated.” said Denise Molintas, the hotel general manager. “Through this campaign, we hope to celebrate all women’s contributions as we continue to empower them wherever they are.”
Hilton Honors Base and Silver members get to enjoy a 10% discount on all promotions while Gold and Diamond members are to enjoy a 25% discount.
Join us as we celebrate the Bold, Brave, and Beautiful women in our lives and around the world. To learn more about our events and activities, visit EatDrinkHilton.com
For inquiries or reservations, please visit the official social media pages of Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila, and Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort.
Conrad Manila
Wonder Woman Wellness at Conrad Spa
Enjoy discounts on special wellness treatments. With every purchase, receive a free 1-hour personal training voucher worth PHP 1,500 at the Fitness Center.
Girl Power Punch at C Lounge
Specially-curated concoctions namely: Be My Candy and Darna
PHP 650++ each
Hilton Manila
Legally Pink High Tea at Madison Lounge and Bar
Afternoon Tea with delightful pastries paired with Pink Beefeater Gin & Tonic or Pink Moscato
Every Friday of March 2023
PHP 1500++ per person
Fabulous Feast at Kusina
Buy 3, Get 1 Free on the daily buffet
PHP 2,800++ per person
Cheers to Women at Port
Featured drink: Girl Power | Boss Lady | Queen of Hearts
PHP 550++ each
Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort
Leading Ladies Dinner Buffet at Olive
Special Buy 5 Free 1 on daily dinner buffet
PHP 2,200 nett per person
Women’s Day Delights at Xi
Receive complimentary dessert of Chilled Mango Pudding when ordering selected items
Ladies dining at Hilton Clark’s Olive and Xi restaurants will also get a chance to win exclusive Apricus Spa vouchers during a lucky draw happening on March 8.