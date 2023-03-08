State-run lender eyes to expand value, volume of digital transactions by 60%

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced last Tuesday plans to expand the volume and value of its digital transactions by 60 percent on an annual basis beginning this year.

The target would translate to 93.48-million more transactions for a total of 249.28 million with an estimated amount of about P8.96 trillion from the figures posted by the state-run lender last year.

The bank said through a statement that it facilitated P155.8 million digital transactions last year with an “unprecedented” value of P5.6 trillion as it continued ramping up its efforts toward digital and inclusive banking. The lender added that the volume of digital transactions it handled last year rose by 14 percent year-on-year while the amount was more than double than the value it recorded in 2021.

LandBank said it is “looking to grow its digital transactions by at least 60 percent in terms of both volume and value” this year.

LandBank President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo was quoted in a statement as saying their “digital channels continue to service the growing customer demand for contactless financial transactions.”

“We are driven to support our expanding retail customer base, to deliver convenient and responsive services to more customers nationwide,” Borromeo added.

To increase its digital transactions, the lender would undertake an “intensified” communication campaign through its social media channels. The information drive seeks to “protect” consumers from phishing scams and other forms of online banking fraud, according to the bank.

The lender’s weekly posts on social media reminders and best practices to regularly provide the public with tips on spotting cyberattacks, how to prevent different forms of phishing, and keeping online credentials confidential, among other online security measures.

Corporate clients

LANDBANK’S corporate clients accounted for the bulk of digital transactions it handled last year through an online platform, the lender’s statement read.

The bank disclosed that it handled P3.13-trillion worth of corporate transactions last year, more than six times than the nearly P50 billion it facilitated in 2021.

“For national government agency partners, the Electronic-Modified Disbursement System (eMDS) facilitated 2.5 million or 15 percent more transactions, amounting to P2.1 trillion representing a 22 percent growth rate,” it said.

LandBank said its mobile app transactions rose by 19 percent year-on-year to 123.6 million with the value rising by 32 percent on an annual basis to P227 billion.

Meanwhile, the bank said its bulk credit system registered 1.8 million transactions last year (up by 1,526 percent) with an estimated value of P28.5 billion (697 percent higher year-on-year).

The LandBank said its online portal facilitated 5.8 million transactions amounting to P11.6 billion, equivalent to 49 percent and 11 percent increases, respectively. The web-based payment facility also onboarded 314 new partners for a total of 1,136 merchants, of which 798 are from the public sector, it added.

The online retail banking channel posted a 15-percent rise in transactions value year-on-year to P17.7 billion, the lender’s statement read.