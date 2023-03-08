PSE asks public to join expo

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is encouraging the public to register in the PSE Investment Expo 2023, a financial literacy initiative that aims to promote awareness on investing in legitimate financial instruments.

The event will kick-off on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony and a discussion on the 2023 Economic and Market Outlook.

“Financial literacy activities are very much needed at this time when potential and new investors fall prey to get-rich-quick schemes and are easily swayed by herd mentality in investing. We hope that the lineup of activities during the Investment Expo will equip the attendees with proper investing know-how and strategies,” PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said.

Aside from Monzon, panelists for the market outlook include AIA Philippines chief investment officer Lee C. Longa, COL Financial Group Inc. chief customer experience officer Juanis G. Barredo and Philippine Equity Partners Inc. managing director Jojo D. Gonzales.

On Friday, sessions will feature webinar from expo event partners. The featured topics and speakers in the morning are How to Achieve Your Financial Goal Through Life hosted by COL Financial Group Inc.’s wealth trainer and fund expert Zane Pulumbarit and their investment advocate Jasmine Marzo; and Stock Market 101: The Beginner’s Guide in Entering the Stock Market to be facilitated by GCash customer success head Mark Jasson C. Ilao.

The afternoon webinars will focus on Tools of the Trade You Wish You Knew Earlier hosted by First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp.’s business development and market education section head for Mindanao John Philip T. Billones; and Choosing the Right Stocks Tailored for You to be facilitated by Abacus Securities Corp. investment analyst Rainer Yu.

A personal finance game, PSE CSS Battle of the Bulls Quiz Bee and the closing ceremony are the activities lined up on Saturday.