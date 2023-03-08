‘PHL’S fastest and best mobile network.’

Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, has officially awarded PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) as the Philippine winner for Best Mobile Network, Fastest Mobile Network for five years in a row, and Best Mobile Coverage at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Smart is the first and only Philippine mobile operator to be given Ookla’s prestigious Best Mobile Network award, an elite designation given to wireless services providers with both the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage within the same reporting period.

In the photo are (from left): Smart First Vice President Lloyd R. Manaloto; PLDT and Smart Network Head Eric S. Santiago; Ookla Chief Operating Officer Shivani York; and Ookla Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Heidel.

Contributed photo