Phinma 2022 profit declines by 18%

Conglomerate Phinma Corp. said its income for the entire 2022 reached P1.5 billion, down by 18 percent year-on-year, due to higher raw materials costs driven by global supply chain disruptions, a strong US dollar and increased education costs.

Consolidated revenue for the year rose 10 percent to P17.7 billion from the previous year’s P16.03 billion.

“Phinma’s 2022 results highlight our successes in providing quality, accessible services for Filipino families through our education, construction materials, property development, and hospitality businesses. As our businesses grow and maintain their upward momentum, we remain steadfast to our mission of improving access to the essentials of a dignified life for families in the communities we serve,” company president and COO Chito B. Salazar said.

Phinma Education Holdings Inc. became the country’s largest private education network as it welcomed 124,501 students for school year 2022-2023, marking a 30 percent increase in annual enrollment. Phinma Education owns nine colleges and universities nationwide.

This resulted in consolidated revenue of P4.1 billion for the period, an increase of 11 percent from the previous year.

Net income during the period, however, was at P633 million, a decrease of 24 percent from P839 million recorded in 2021.

The company said this was due to a revision in the school opening schedules, reflecting nine months of regular semester for 2022 as compared to eleven months in 2021.

Phinma Construction Materials Group, composed of Union Galvasteel Corp., Philcement Corp., and Phinma Solar Corp. saw its revenues rise by 9 percent to P13.2 billion in 2022. Net income for the construction group reached P494.9 million, lower than the P902 million posted in the previous year due to abnormally higher input costs amid the global supply chain issues and a strong US dollar.

Affiliates Phinma Property Holdings Corp. and Coral Way City Hotel Corp. had an equitized net income of P58 million in 2022, an increase of 76 percent from P32.9 million in the previous year.

“When we say we want to make lives better, we mean it. These numbers not only show a healthy company with a robust growth trajectory but also translate into impact that we make in the communities we serve as well as on a growing number of Filipino families whose lives we’ve made better,” company chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. said.

“Add to this the impressive turnout of our scholarships and other strategic outreach programs such as Brigada Eskwela and 1PHINMA Reaches Out, and we are even prouder of what we have accomplished in 2022.”