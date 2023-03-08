Online recruitment up 4% from December 2022 to January 2023–study

IT’S indeed business as usual again as more and more Filipinos are getting employed with the economy’s reopening amid the improving Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, a study revealed.

Based on the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) report released by talent platform provider foundit on Wednesday, e-recruitment in the Philippines increased by 4 percent in January 2023 compared to December 2022.

Despite the 7 percent annual decline in online hiring activity, the above-cited month-on-month (MoM) growth apparently shows the recovery of the domestic job market from the ensuing health crisis.

With this development, employee reskilling and upskilling must continue in order for them to thrive in current market dynamics.

Industry-wise, health care has the sharpest MoM surge at 11 percent. This is mainly due to health being still the topmost priority in rural and urban areas nationwide, especially with the imminent pandemic’s end, as well as rapid developments and innovations in this sector that have made health services more accessible to the people.

The rising medical recruitment on the web could also be attributed to the recent enactment of a handful of landmark health laws centered on building a healthier ecosystem.

Other verticals that witnessed rosy growth at the start of this year are logistics, courier/freight/transportation/import/export/shipping (7 percent), retail (3 percent), hospitality (3 percent), and information technology (IT)/telecom (3 percent).

The strong talent demand in these fields could be ascribed to the rise in e-commerce channels, elevated national internet penetration and heightened requirement for industrial freight warehouses.

Positive employment growth was also recorded in banking, financial services and insurance (2 percent); business process outsourcing/IT-enabled services (2 percent); engineering, construction, and real estate (1 percent); and advertising market research/public relations/media and entertainment (1 percent) sectors, which hitherto have made significant contributions to the country’s gross domestic product and have chartered a succeeding growth strength for the industries.

Regarding functional roles, marketing and communication (10 percent) and sales and business development (8 percent) professionals were constantly sought after as companies seek to improve margins by having skilled practitioners who add value to their brands.

White-collar health-care workers again accounted for a lion’s share of 8 percent of the overall demand. This was followed by professionals in the purchase/logistics/supply chain (7 percent), customer service (7 percent), human resource and admin (6 percent), and finance and accounts (4 percent)—thanks to escalated digital marketing campaigns and the fast deployment of artificial intelligence or AI.

Given the outstanding performance of the hotel industry, complemented by the latest domestic tourism upswing and advanced digital booking, hospitality and travel job orders increased by 3 percent last January.

“Despite the global slowdown, the Philippines’s job market is showing remarkable resilience, with positive momentum month over month. As businesses across various sectors pivot and incorporate technological innovations, the job market is experiencing a significant boost, particularly in the health care, retail, and IT industries. These sectors are witnessing tremendous growth and creating new employment opportunities,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, formerly Monster Asia Pacific & Middle East.

“Moreover, the country’s robust supply chain and thriving service sector have added to this positive momentum. Overall, the Philippine job market appears to be bouncing back to its pre-pandemic levels, showcasing an impressive recovery amidst challenging global conditions,” he added.

Fit is a monthly review of online job posting activity based on a real-time analysis of millions of employment opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of virtual career outlets. It shows a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity nationwide. -30-