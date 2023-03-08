Megaworld formally begins development of Northwin Global City, Bulacan’s First-Ever CBD

Property giant Megaworld is formally beginning the construction of Bulacan’s first-ever central business district (CBD), which is envisioned to become a major catalyst for economic growth and development in the province dubbed as the “gateway to Northern Philippines.”

Megaworld is investing P98 billion to develop the 85-hectare Northwin Global City along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) into a “global business district” for Bulacan. The development is envisioned to mirror the same kind of vibrancy and dynamism that characterizes Megaworld’s other pioneering township developments like Eastwood City in Quezon City, Uptown Bonifacio and McKinley Hill in Taguig City, and Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo.

“We are delighted to finally bring our vision for Bulacan’s first-ever global business district to reality here in Northwin Global City. It is both a pleasure and an honor to work together with the Provincial Government of Bulacan, as well as the two progressive municipalities of Marilao and Bulacan. We hope to be able to add great value to them and their respective constituents by helping create jobs and opportunities as we continue developing Northwin Global City into Bulacan’s very own world-class central business district,” says Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer, Megaworld.

In 2022, the province of Bulacan bagged the 2022 Most Business-Friendly Province award from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). It was also named as the 10th Most Competitive Province in the country by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and was cited for its stellar good governance practices after receiving its sixth Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Straddling the municipalities of Marilao and Bocaue in Bulacan and located just 20 kilometers away from Metro Manila, Northwin Global City features a 16-hectare CBD called “Northwin Main Street.” The district, which draws inspiration from the master plan behind New York City’s Fifth Avenue, will soon feature corporate buildings, shophouses, hotels, and mixed-use commercial towers that are all just a short walk away from one another.

The township will also have several high-rise residential condominiums, foremost of which is the 23-storey 9 Central Park that was launched last year. Features French industrial architecture inspired by Greenwich West in New York City, 9 Central Park offers 478 ‘smart home’ units that each come with a wireless smart home system. This will provide residents the ease and convenience of controlling several features, including lighting and appliances, via a dedicated phone app.

Other features of Northwin Global City include its very own lifestyle mall, educational institutions, and curated gardens and parks that make up about forty percent (40%) of the entire development. The township will also boast several iTownship features, such as the installation of solar-powered and LED streetlights, underground cabling system, fiber optic cabling, bike lanes, a stormwater detention facility for flood prevention, intermodal transport terminal, and other sustainable infrastructure for mobility and connectivity.

More importantly, Northwin Global City will also feature one of the stations of the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway, also known as the Manila-Clark Railway Project. Once completed, future residents, locators, and even visitors of the township will have the most convenient access to and from the Clark International Airport and the soon-to-rise New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan. Northwin Global City can be easily accessed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Makati Central Business District, and Bonifacio Global City via the Skyway 3 towards NLEX, which will only take around an hour during normal traffic.