Making it big in the health and wellness industry

byBMPlus
March 8, 2023
3 minute read
From left: Nica Resurrecion, CEO, Extraordinails; and Dr. Kaycee Reyes- Bacani, Well aging expert and founder of Luminisce Skin Innovations
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Here are stories of two women who have decided to tread the path of health and wellness.

Veronica Resurreccion: CEO, EXTRAORDINAILS

From a humble 54 square meter space, Nica has blossomed into several branches for Extraordinail. Since then, it has successfully grown to be one of the top choices of beauty enthusiasts and celebrities such as Heart Evangelista-Escudero. When it comes to business, Nica is very hands-on, she spends most of her time visiting four branches (Tomas Morato, Greenhills, BGC and Molito) to closely check on the work of her staff, train them and provide leadership guidance.

Nica also introduced in Manila, the luxury mobile nail salon. Her two innovative “nails on wheels” have gained popularity in home service nail salon.

“My mom and my family are my inspiration. They showed me that my voice matters. I want every woman to have freedom and one manifestation is through their nails, I want to give them beautiful, clean, and powerful nails.”

When trying to balance work and family commitments, it helps to have a boss who is understanding and supportive: someone who doesn’t raise an eyebrow when you sign off early to attend a school event or take a personal day to accompany an aging parent to a doctor’s appointment, this is Nica to her staff.

“In the working world, women do not only deal with the stress of a full-time job, but they’re often also responsible for raising families. I want to give a quick break from that chaos. My goal is to inspire them.”

Nica supports her 50 staff and their families, even during the pandemic.

Dr. Kaycee Reyes- Bacani: Well aging expert, Founder, Luminisce Skin Innovations

Wellness expert and health advocate, Dr Kristina “Kaycee” Cuevas Reyes Bacani, studied medicine at the University of Sto. Tomas Faculty of Medicine & Surgery. She completed her Diploma in Dermatology from King’s College and Master of Science in Clinical Dermatology from St. John’s Institute of Dermatology at Guy’s & St. Thomas Hospital in London. She has also recently completed her Master of Science in Preventive and Regenerative Medicine at Dresden International University in Germany.

Having served as a visiting fellow in Dermatologic Laser Surgery at the National Skin Centre in Singapore, Dr. Reyes specializes in lasers and in Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM). She underwent a visiting fellowship in Dermatologic Laser Surgery at the University of Ramathibodi Hospital – Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand. Practicing wellness care, she dealt exclusively with wellness and acupuncture, at the Traditional Medicine Clinic at the Philippine General Hospital.

Her degree in Preventive medicine also makes her one of the few physicians to have an internationally accredited degree in clinical medicine specializing in Well-Aging and Regenerative medicine.

Passionate about beauty and wellness, Dr. Reyes makes it a point to attend international conferences to further widen her outlook towards treating diversified skin cases. Through this, her patients are guaranteed to receive only the latest techniques and technologies in the field of non-invasive aesthetic and aesthetic dermatology. She believes that a tailor-fit and individualized approach to managing skin and weight problems is an effective way to take care of her patients. 

As an advocate towards health and wellness issues in the Philippines, she formerly directed the ALAGA KA project, a local cause that focuses on helping unprivileged communities to renovate their barangay health centers and include staff training. It has become her mission to educate, inspire, and help people to live happier and healthier lives by encouraging important lifestyle changes.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts names new women leaders

byBMPlus
March 8, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
7 minute read

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts names new women leaders

The best man for the job is a woman! In the business of taking care of people, Filipinos will always, if not the majority, associate the word care to all the women, specifically moms, who have tirelessly given all that they could to mold leaders and contributing individuals starting in the confines of what we all call home. Truly, times have changed and finally we celebrate more empowered women embracing roles as decision makers in their chosen industries.

byBMPlus
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

HONOR X8a with 100MP Ultra-Clear Camera to arrive in PHL on March 14

A new member of HONOR’s X Series line-up, the HONOR X8a is a new reliable all-round device available to consumers for a very affordable price that will be unveiled on March 14, 2023. Delivering eXtra upgrades in design, display and photography capabilities, this smartphone is set to meet users’ demand for style and quality.

byBMPlus
March 7, 2023