Making it big in the health and wellness industry

Here are stories of two women who have decided to tread the path of health and wellness.

Veronica Resurreccion: CEO, EXTRAORDINAILS

From a humble 54 square meter space, Nica has blossomed into several branches for Extraordinail. Since then, it has successfully grown to be one of the top choices of beauty enthusiasts and celebrities such as Heart Evangelista-Escudero. When it comes to business, Nica is very hands-on, she spends most of her time visiting four branches (Tomas Morato, Greenhills, BGC and Molito) to closely check on the work of her staff, train them and provide leadership guidance.

Nica also introduced in Manila, the luxury mobile nail salon. Her two innovative “nails on wheels” have gained popularity in home service nail salon.

“My mom and my family are my inspiration. They showed me that my voice matters. I want every woman to have freedom and one manifestation is through their nails, I want to give them beautiful, clean, and powerful nails.”

When trying to balance work and family commitments, it helps to have a boss who is understanding and supportive: someone who doesn’t raise an eyebrow when you sign off early to attend a school event or take a personal day to accompany an aging parent to a doctor’s appointment, this is Nica to her staff.

“In the working world, women do not only deal with the stress of a full-time job, but they’re often also responsible for raising families. I want to give a quick break from that chaos. My goal is to inspire them.”

Nica supports her 50 staff and their families, even during the pandemic.

Dr. Kaycee Reyes- Bacani: Well aging expert, Founder, Luminisce Skin Innovations

Wellness expert and health advocate, Dr Kristina “Kaycee” Cuevas Reyes Bacani, studied medicine at the University of Sto. Tomas Faculty of Medicine & Surgery. She completed her Diploma in Dermatology from King’s College and Master of Science in Clinical Dermatology from St. John’s Institute of Dermatology at Guy’s & St. Thomas Hospital in London. She has also recently completed her Master of Science in Preventive and Regenerative Medicine at Dresden International University in Germany.

Having served as a visiting fellow in Dermatologic Laser Surgery at the National Skin Centre in Singapore, Dr. Reyes specializes in lasers and in Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM). She underwent a visiting fellowship in Dermatologic Laser Surgery at the University of Ramathibodi Hospital – Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand. Practicing wellness care, she dealt exclusively with wellness and acupuncture, at the Traditional Medicine Clinic at the Philippine General Hospital.

Her degree in Preventive medicine also makes her one of the few physicians to have an internationally accredited degree in clinical medicine specializing in Well-Aging and Regenerative medicine.

Passionate about beauty and wellness, Dr. Reyes makes it a point to attend international conferences to further widen her outlook towards treating diversified skin cases. Through this, her patients are guaranteed to receive only the latest techniques and technologies in the field of non-invasive aesthetic and aesthetic dermatology. She believes that a tailor-fit and individualized approach to managing skin and weight problems is an effective way to take care of her patients.

As an advocate towards health and wellness issues in the Philippines, she formerly directed the ALAGA KA project, a local cause that focuses on helping unprivileged communities to renovate their barangay health centers and include staff training. It has become her mission to educate, inspire, and help people to live happier and healthier lives by encouraging important lifestyle changes.