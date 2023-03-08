Leading carrier marks anniversary with more seat sales

THE Philippines’s leading airline, Cebu Pacific continues to shower consumers with more gifts of travel as it turns a year older with the launch of its P27 seat sale in celebration of its 27th anniversary in March.

Ongoing until March 10, CEB travelers can book their flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P27 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and fees (bit.ly/CebuPacificSale). The travel period is from April 1 to September 30, 2023.

The airline is running a “March Pinabongga” month-long series of promos and seat sales as gratitude to its loyal customers over the past 27 years.

Aside from the P199 seat sale all month long, it is also offering up to 27-percent off on select add-ons to make flying more convenient for its passengers.

With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable by seat sales, consumers have more chances to go on a water-rafting adventure in Cagayan de Oro, satisfy their cravings with the delectable cuisines of General Santos and Davao, and enjoy the sights and scenes of Cebu, Clark and Iloilo. They can also witness the blooming of cherry blossoms in Japan and Taiwan, and shop till you drop in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, as these destinations have been made more accessible with direct flights via Cebu Pacific.

Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.

CEB is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-Covid network and capacity in March 2023. It now flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.