GSIS inaugurates office building in Quezon City

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced last Monday the inauguration of the newly-constructed office building of its Quezon City branch in Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City.

Situated at the heart of Quezon City and nestled in a 3-hectare property, the new building of the GSIS Quezon City Branch Office “offers convenience to its visiting clients with its accessibility and upgraded facilities,” the GSIS said in a statement.

“The new GSIS Quezon City Branch Office forms part of our goal to provide the ultimate customer experience to our members and pensioners,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in the statement as saying.

The new building is compliant with the Anti-Red Tape Authority and Gender and Development requirements. It has sufficient rooms and facilities, a spacious lobby and a vast parking space to accommodate visiting clients.

“Plano din natin i-accommodate dito ang ibang government offices. Pwede silang umupa sa amin. Sana ay makapaglagay din tayo ng transportation hub, retail o commercial area,” Veloso added. [We also plan to accommodate other government offices here. They can rent from us. I hope we can also put a transportation hub, retail or commercial area.]

Strategically located

THE new office of the GSIS Quezon City branch is strategically located near government offices such as the Quezon City Hall, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, PTV 4 and Philippine Information Agency, among other agencies.

Among the GSIS branch offices nationwide, its Quezon City branch serves the most number of clients, catering to 311,923 members, 29,054 pensioners, 194 remitting agencies and 297 sub-agencies. Up to 500 clients visit the office daily.

The new office of the GSIS Quezon City branch is near the popular Quezon City Memorial Circle and main road where public transportation is available. The GSIS QC branch was renting a building along Mindanao Avenue prior to its transfer to the new site. The new building is owned by GSIS, which translates to savings in rental fees.

“We are excited that you have invested in this new building to serve our people and nearby government agencies,” Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte, the guest of honor during the event last March 1, was quoted in the statement as saying.

