Fruitas Always: Feel the summer vibe all year with Fruitas’ latest offerings

byBMPlus
March 8, 2023
2 minute read
Apart from exciting beach excursions, what defines a good summer are the refreshing treats of the season. Cool and sweet desserts, especially Filipino favorites, like halo-halo, mais con hielo, ice candy, and fruit shakes hit the spot on hot days.

The House of Fruitas (HoF) is prepared to help beat the summer heat as it launches the “Fruitas Always” campaign, featuring a new line of products from its flagship brand, Fruitas. House of Fruitas feels that the campaign represents how Fruitas, and many other brands under its umbrella, are part of every Filipino’s summer and beyond.

With the Fruitas Always campaign, the brand encourages everyone to make Fruitas a part of their daily routine, whether it’s a quick pick-me-up after a day at the beach or a healthy snack during outdoor activities.

Guests at the Le Village Foodpark, in E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, were treated to a celebration of House of Fruita’s iconic brands such as Jamaican Pattie, LingNam Fried Siopao, Soy&Bean, and many others while participating in fun icebreakers and taking photos at their photo booth. Of course, the new Super Summer Shakes are the highlight of the afternoon.

The Super Summer Shakes will be launching with two exciting flavors! Super Summer Mango Shake is made from the freshest mangoes; mixed with crushed graham at the bottom, then topped with luscious chocolate and caramel syrup then covered with salty-cream milk foam. The mango shake is then finished off with real mango fruit chunks, and popping boba.

The second is the Super Summer Avocado Shake made with fresh, creamy avocado topped with salty-cream milk foam, classic leche flan, grated cheese, and real avocado chunks. Both products will be available in stores nationwide by March 6 for only PhP129.

During the event, the House of Fruitas didn’t just bring decadence and enjoyment to its customers, it also gave aspiring businessmen a platform to start with and grow. Frentrepreneurs like Jake Intia also shared his story of joining the Fruitful Franchise Family. “Despite working in one of the leading oil companies and being a professor, I wanted other revenue streams and to have more fun. And that’s how I found myself franchising with the House of Fruitas brands,” Intia said. He started with his first franchise stall, Jamaican Pattie, which eventually grew and now has 50 stalls and kiosks across the different brands under the House of Fruitas.

Intia hopes to inspire people to push forward despite feeling scared about starting a business, he wants everyone to take a leap by joining the Fruitful Franchise Family, and see for themselves the benefits of being a Frentrepreneur partnered with the House of Fruitas.

To know more about our new Super Summer Shakes, check out their video here

For those interested in becoming a Frentrepreneur, you may email franchise@fruitasholdings.com or call them at 0939-1010-101 to set an appointment with their Franchise Officers.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

