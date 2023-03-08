Editorial Cartoon March 08, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Giving women equal rights to resources
Women play critical roles in food systems as food producers, processors, traders, consumers, scientists and policymakers, according to a gender and development specialist from the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB). Despite this, rural women remain unable to gain access to resources that would allow them to increase their participation in economically productive endeavors, particularly in the agriculture sector. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that more men are employed in the country’s agriculture sector than women.