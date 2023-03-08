Editorial Cartoon March 08, 2023

For various reasons, the Supreme Court, in G.R. No. 213860, invalidated Revenue Regulations No. 1-2014, Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 5-14 and SEC Memorandum Circular No. 10-2014. Compared to the previous rules, these issuances required the submission of more information in the alphabetical list (alphalist). Among others, the issuances discontinued the practice of submitting alphalist where the income payments and the taxes withheld are lumped into one single amount, such as “Various Payees”, “PCD Nominees”, “Others”, etc. Instead, they required the reporting of more detailed information about the payees/investors and the income paid to them and the corresponding taxes withheld.