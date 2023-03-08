DOF move vs inflation gets Marcos’s OK

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has backed the proposed measures of the Department of Finance (DOF) to address high inflation.

The Chief Executive met with economic managers in Malacañang last Tuesday to discuss how to mitigate the current effects of the rising cost of living, particularly through non-monetary policy measures.

In a short-message sending service, Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said the President approved “in general” the list of interventions submitted by the economic managers at the meeting.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said among their proposed measures is fast- tracking the release of imported food commodities from the Bureau of Customs (BOC); the creation of the new Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook; and the expansion of the government Kadiwa program, which allows agriculture suppliers to directly sell their products to consumers.

They also recommended the distribution of P26.6 billion worth of subsidies to vulnerable groups. Of this, P9.3 billion will be used to provide targeted cash transfer program to 9.3 million households, who will receive P1,000 monthly for two months.

Also part of the proposal was to change the work schedule for government workers to a 7 a.m.-to-4 p.m. shift and to maintain the temperature in public offices to 25 Celsius to dampen power demand nationwide.

The implementation of the measures, Diokno said, is to bring down inflation to 4 percent by October.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported last Tuesday that inflation only slightly slowed down to 8.6 percent in the previous month from 8.7 percent in January.

The main drivers of inflation were still electricity, gas and other fuel products, as well as price spikes for food and basic commodities, it noted.

Palliative measure

FOR labor groups, the recent inflation figures showed the urgency of their demand for government intervention to bring down the high cost of living.

“The reduction in inflation from 8.7 percent to 8.6 percent has no impact on the prices of basic goods,” Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Jerome Adonis said in a text message.

Adonis, nonetheless, welcomed government’s proposal to provide more state subsidies to vulnerable groups amid high inflation. However, he noted that such measures are not sustainable.

The labor leader called on the government to impose price control on basic goods and to help farmers boost production for the country to stop relying on imported goods.

For its part, the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro) organization called the announced inflation mitigation initiatives “insufficient palliative measures” for workers.

“There is an urgent need for workers to recover their lost purchasing power. And the best way to do this is to grant wage increases and to reduce the cost of living of workers,” Sentro Secretary General Josua T. Mata said.

Mata said the government can also lower the cost of living by lowering food prices and the cost of electricity.