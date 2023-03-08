DMCI income hits record as commodity prices soar

DMCI Holdings Inc., a conglomerate led by the Consunji family, said its net income in 2022 surged to an all-time high of P31.1 billion, a 69 percent increase from the previous year’s P18.4 billion, mainly on the spike in the prices of commodities.

Consolidated revenues climbed 32 percent to P142.6 billion from P108.3 billion as a result of higher coal and electricity prices.

Consolidated core net income rose 80 percent to P31.2 billion from P17.4 billion.

The results do not include the 2021 non-recurring gain of P1 billion mainly from the remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities as a result of the CREATE law and a 2022 non-recurring loss of P93 million mostly from the asset write-down of two gas turbines under Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp.

“Year 2022 was a very good year for us. Bullish commodity and electricity markets brought a significant boost to our businesses,” DMCI Holdings Chairman and President Isidro A. Consunji said.

“We expect these markets to soften this year, so our strategy is centered around increasing volumes and optimizing cost management to maintain healthy margins.”

For the fourth quarter alone, DMCI Holdings posted a consolidated net income of P3.5 billion, down 30 percent year-on-year from P4.9 billion as growth in operating expenses outstripped revenues. Consolidated core earnings dropped 30 percent to P3.6 billion from P5.1 billion in the previous year.

The declines were due to the combined effect of higher stripping costs and fuel expenses, as well as income tax expense, coupled with fewer real estate accounts that qualified for revenue recognition and the appreciation of the peso against the dollar late last year.

For the full year, Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s income more than doubled to P22.7 billion from P9.2 billion on all-time high domestic coal shipments, higher spot electricity sales and elevated market prices.

DMCI Homes contributed P4.5 billion in core earnings, a 2 percent increase from P4.4 billion because of better selling prices and higher other income from forfeitures.

Maynilad Water Services Inc., the West Zone concessionaire, saw its net income contribution declining by 6 percent to P1.4 billion from P1.5 billion as a result of higher costs for light and power, repairs and maintenance and chemicals.

DMCI Mining contribution improved by 7 percent to P1.3 billion from P1.2 billion amid a 25 percent drop in shipments due to a 15 percent jump in average selling price.

DMCI Power, the off-grid energy maker, delivered a 28 percent growth in contribution to P742 million from P580 million on higher electricity sales and average selling price.

Construction firm D.M. Consunji Inc. contributed P587 million, a 55 percent rebound from P378 million following the completion of building and infrastructure projects.