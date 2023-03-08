DMCI income hits record as commodity prices soar

byVG Cabuag
March 8, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

DMCI Holdings Inc., a conglomerate led by the Consunji family, said its net income in 2022 surged to an all-time high of P31.1 billion, a 69 percent increase from the previous year’s P18.4 billion, mainly on the spike in the prices of commodities.

Consolidated revenues climbed 32 percent to P142.6 billion from P108.3 billion as a result of higher coal and electricity prices.

Consolidated core net income rose 80 percent to P31.2 billion from P17.4 billion.

The results do not include the 2021 non-recurring gain of P1 billion mainly from the remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities as a result of the CREATE law and a 2022 non-recurring loss of P93 million mostly from the asset write-down of two gas turbines under Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp.

“Year 2022 was a very good year for us. Bullish commodity and electricity markets brought a significant boost to our businesses,” DMCI Holdings Chairman and President Isidro A. Consunji said.

“We expect these markets to soften this year, so our strategy is centered around increasing volumes and optimizing cost management to maintain healthy margins.”

For the fourth quarter alone, DMCI Holdings posted a consolidated net income of P3.5 billion, down 30 percent year-on-year from P4.9 billion as growth in operating expenses outstripped revenues. Consolidated core earnings dropped 30 percent to P3.6 billion from P5.1 billion in the previous year.

The declines were due to the combined effect of higher stripping costs and fuel expenses, as well as income tax expense, coupled with fewer real estate accounts that qualified for revenue recognition and the appreciation of the peso against the dollar late last year.

For the full year, Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s income more than doubled to P22.7 billion from P9.2 billion on all-time high domestic coal shipments, higher spot electricity sales and elevated market prices.

DMCI Homes contributed P4.5 billion in core earnings, a 2 percent increase from P4.4 billion because of better selling prices and higher other income from forfeitures.

Maynilad Water Services Inc., the West Zone concessionaire, saw its net income contribution declining by 6 percent to P1.4 billion from P1.5 billion as a result of higher costs for light and power, repairs and maintenance and chemicals.

DMCI Mining contribution improved by 7 percent to P1.3 billion from P1.2 billion amid a 25 percent drop in shipments due to a 15 percent jump in average selling price.

DMCI Power, the off-grid energy maker, delivered a 28 percent growth in contribution to P742 million from P580 million on higher electricity sales and average selling price.

Construction firm D.M. Consunji Inc. contributed P587 million, a 55 percent rebound from P378 million following the completion of building and infrastructure projects.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
VG Cabuag
A journalism graduate and has covered the Philippine business beat for more than a decade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Creating a conducive culture for your team

byCarlo Atienza
March 8, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Phinma 2022 profit declines by 18%

Conglomerate Phinma Corp. said its income for the entire 2022 reached P1.5 billion, down by 18 percent year-on-year, due to higher raw materials costs driven by global supply chain disruptions, a strong US dollar and increased education costs.

byVG Cabuag
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

PSE asks public to join expo

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is encouraging the public to register in the PSE Investment Expo 2023, a financial literacy initiative that aims to promote awareness on investing in legitimate financial instruments.

byVG Cabuag
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Use of biofuel in SPUG areas eyed

The National Power Corp. (Napocor) and APTI Renewable Energy Corp. (APTI REC) will jointly explore the possibility of utilizing biofuel and bio-mass hybrid power in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas.

byLenie Lectura
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Mega’s plant gets BOI nod

The Board of Investments (BOI) said the P980-million Mega Prime Foods Inc.’s sardines manufacturing facility in Sto. Tomas, Batangas supports the government’s “overall direction” to host clean and sustainable manufacturing practices in the country.

byAndrea E. San Juan
March 8, 2023