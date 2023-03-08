Data Center in Laguna

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy along with other DICT executives joined an exclusive Preview Tour of Digital Edge Philippines Inc. on its newest NARRA1 Data Center in Biñan, Laguna. Secretary Uy manifested the DICT’s commitment to addressing the country’s digital infrastructure development by strengthening partnerships with public and private organizations.

Together with Undersecretary Manuel Anthony Tan, Assistant Secretary Edwin Ligot, Director Frederico Luis Trinidad, Director Dennis Morales and Regional Director Cheryl Ortega, the DICT Secretary joined an exclusive NARRA1 Data Center Preview Tour of the Digital Edge Philippines Inc., ahead of its official opening in March 2023.

With the similar vision as the DICT, Digital Edge is committed to bringing world class digital infrastructure to the Philippines in the aim of bridging the digital divide in Asia Pacific. Relevant to the DICT’s active advocacy towards digital transformation, NARRA1 is targeted to be the largest colocation facility in operation as well as the most energy and water efficient data center in the Philippines that can likewise help boost our country’s digital economy and empower the Filipino citizens.

Photo from the Facebook page of DICT