Data Center in Laguna

byBusinessMirror
March 8, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy along with other DICT executives joined an exclusive Preview Tour of Digital Edge Philippines Inc. on its newest NARRA1 Data Center in Biñan, Laguna. Secretary Uy manifested the DICT’s commitment to addressing the country’s digital infrastructure development by strengthening partnerships with public and private organizations.

Together with Undersecretary Manuel Anthony Tan, Assistant Secretary Edwin Ligot, Director Frederico Luis Trinidad, Director Dennis Morales and Regional Director Cheryl Ortega, the DICT Secretary joined an exclusive NARRA1 Data Center Preview Tour of the Digital Edge Philippines Inc., ahead of its official opening in March 2023.

With the similar vision as the DICT, Digital Edge is committed to bringing world class digital infrastructure to the Philippines in the aim of bridging the digital divide in Asia Pacific. Relevant to the DICT’s active advocacy towards digital transformation, NARRA1 is targeted to be the largest colocation facility in operation as well as the most energy and water efficient data center in the Philippines that can likewise help boost our country’s digital economy and empower the Filipino citizens.

Photo from the Facebook page of DICT

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Creating a conducive culture for your team

byCarlo Atienza
March 8, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

DMCI income hits record as commodity prices soar

DMCI Holdings Inc., a conglomerate led by the Consunji family, said its net income in 2022 surged to an all-time high of P31.1 billion, a 69 percent increase from the previous year’s P18.4 billion, mainly on the spike in the prices of commodities.

byVG Cabuag
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

PSE asks public to join expo

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is encouraging the public to register in the PSE Investment Expo 2023, a financial literacy initiative that aims to promote awareness on investing in legitimate financial instruments.

byVG Cabuag
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Use of biofuel in SPUG areas eyed

The National Power Corp. (Napocor) and APTI Renewable Energy Corp. (APTI REC) will jointly explore the possibility of utilizing biofuel and bio-mass hybrid power in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas.

byLenie Lectura
March 8, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Mega’s plant gets BOI nod

The Board of Investments (BOI) said the P980-million Mega Prime Foods Inc.’s sardines manufacturing facility in Sto. Tomas, Batangas supports the government’s “overall direction” to host clean and sustainable manufacturing practices in the country.

byAndrea E. San Juan
March 8, 2023