Clark Freeport receives recognition as next MICECON destination from Tourism department

CLARK FREEPORT—This free port will host the Meetings Incentives, Convention and Exhibits, Conferences (MICECON) 2024 after Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera received the plaque of recognition as the next MICECON destination from the Department of Tourism (DOT) recently.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco handed the said recognition to Devanadera during the MICECON event held at the SMX Convention Center at SM City Lanang in Davao City held from March 1 to 3, 2023.

In her speech, Devanadera expressed appreciation to the people of Davao and took the challenge of leading Clark to new heights.

“We would like to thank you for this opportunity to be able to host for the next MICECON. For the past three days, we have witnessed the warm hospitality, creativity, might, and promise of Davao City and its people. From 11 tribes, you have come together, united as one. We are awed by your strength and will power. Clark has very big shoes to fill, and we welcome the challenge of hosting next year’s MICECON,” she said.

Devanadera, together with the DOT, encouraged the participants to visit and experience Clark in the upcoming MICECON to be held next year inside the free port.

“In 2014, the idea for a thriving MICE industry was planted in Clark. Ten years later, we are eager to show you how we’ve grown. We look forward to hosting MICECON with you again next year,” she mentioned.

Also present during the awarding ceremonies and culmination of MICECON 2023 are Vice President and Department of Education Sec. Sara Duterte and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

Devanadera was joined by CDC Directors Atty. Ana Liza Peralta, Atty. Maricris Ang-Carlos, and CDC Tourism Promotions Division (TPD) headed by Officer-in-Charge Elenita Lorenzo.

The said event is the largest gathering of MICE professionals, which brought 500 in-person delegates and around 2,000 online participants from the Philippines and other countries.

The three-day conference was spearheaded by the DOT, and was made possible through the TPB and the City Government of Davao.

This year’s theme is “MICEConverge: Blaze New Trails” and some of the highlights of the event include the MICE Youth Challenge, Power Dressing and Glam Makeup Sessions and Workshops, among others. -30-