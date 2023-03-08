BTr raises ₧25B from domestic debt mart

byJasper Y. Arcalas
March 8, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) continues to see full award of its auction of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) after it successfully borrowed P25 billion from the domestic market as rates remain well within benchmark level.

The Treasury made a full award of its T-bonds auction on Tuesday as rates averaged at 6.378 percent, lower than the 6.463 percent secondary market benchmark rate for the same debt paper.

The reissued T-bonds, which have a remaining life of about 9 years and 6 months years, fetched rates from a low of 6.223 percent to a high of 6.410 percent, which was still below the secondary market rate.

The Treasury also noted that the average rate was also lower than the debt paper’s original coupon rate of 6.75 percent set during its first issuance last September 2022.

Tuesday’s auction was oversubscribed by 2.846 times as total tender reached P71.156 billion. This is now the ninth consecutive time that the Treasury’s auction committee decided to make a full-award of its T-bonds sale.

“With its decision, the committee raised the full program of P25 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P140 billion,” the Treasury said through a statement it issued after the auction.

The national government aims to borrow P200 billion from the domestic debt market this month through the sale of T-bonds and bills (T-bills).

For the whole year, the national government plans to borrow P2.207 trillion with a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

In terms of domestic borrowings, the national government aims to raise a total of P1.654 trillion, P54.1 billion of which coming from the sale of T-bills while the remaining amount would come from the auction of T-bonds.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Jasper Y. Arcalas
Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas is a multi-awarded journalist covering agriculture and commodities for the BusinessMirror. Arcalas, at 25, is the youngest Brightleaf Agriculture Journalism Awards Hall of Famer.  He is a graduate of the UST Journalism School (Batch 2016) and currently completing his MA Journalism degree at his alma mater. He joined the news outfit in August 2016.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

State-run lender eyes to expand value, volume of digital transactions by 60%

byJasper Y. Arcalas
March 8, 2023

Related Posts

George S. Chua - FINEX Free Enterprise
Read more
3 minute read

Anomalous transactions

ANOMALOUS transactions occur when an institution, organization or individual is unfairly put at a disadvantage or loss to the unjust benefit of an individual or individuals. To give you a couple of examples I have recently been made aware of, the first involved the purchase of equipment and the second was selecting an inferior service provider.

byGeorge S. Chua
March 8, 2023