Blind Spot

JUST A GUEST

NETIZENS are lashing out at a socialite because of the venue of a family member’s recent big event. But the socialite and her partner were there simply as guests and the relationship between the socialite and the hosts is best described as civil. The socialite and the host had a falling out after the former’s affair with a shady character became public, thanks in part to her partner’s consent. The partner may be OK with it but the host, who the socialite was really close to, isn’t. So that became the end of it and that was the reason why the socialite and her partner were just guests at the event. The host is now independently wealthy and doesn’t need the socialite for anything.

FREELOADERS?

DURING a very recent event headlining an actress in the news, a lot of people noticed how many members of her family were there. Very noticeable was the presence of the actress’ father, who was in sunglasses at an event where the lights were dimmed. Also standing out like a sore thumb was the actress’ jobless brother. Every family member of the actress was there and they were such eyesores. Everyone knows they are financially dependent on the actress and seem to not make any efforts to find jobs or open their own businesses.

NO TO FAKES

THE actress had to do some damage control via a new Instagram post after she had been “exposed” by an account on the social media platform whose specialty apparently is revealing whether branded bags shown off by celebrities are fake or not. The actress had been exposed in the early days of the account and if you look, it is still there in the highlights. But everyone is scared of the feisty actress and no one will surely dare openly post about it. Those close to the actress say she never wears fakes and this is consistent with her image. Two other actresses have also recently been exposed by this account.

FASCINATED WITH THIS GUY

IT’S amazing how fascinated the public is with half-Filipinos with cute accents that they will support these people’s careers even if some of them are without talent. One example is the singer-producer whose only claim to fame is that he was part of a famous loveteam. The public blindly laps up every pronouncement of this guy even if he does not have a solo hit. They believe everything he says and he has successfully rebranded. Meanwhile, many homegrown talents are still struggling to make it.